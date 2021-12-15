Meta City by TOKAU, The First Blockchain Celebrity-Fan Metaverse Project will be launched soon

Recently, TOKAU announced that Meta City, a celebrity-fan interaction platform based on blockchain NFT technology, will be launched at the end of 2021.

TOKAU started planning the Meta City even before metaverse became a buzzword. With the rapid development of metaverse, Meta City started attracting investments even prior to its launch. In order to ensure great user experience, it delayed its launch to the end of 2021. TOKAU has a fan base of over 200 million from celebrities including NBA super star Allen Iverson, Hip-Hop stars Russell Simmons and Snoop Dogg,etc.

TOKAU is building the base for Meta City Residents. The 40,000 airdropped fan cards have been airdropped and will automatically be converted into Meta City passes. Meta City consists of LANDS. There are various models of interaction available to LAND users, and the presence of game companies will allow for even more diverse interaction modes.

TOKAU NFT holders, also known as Meta City Residents, will enjoy priority in buying Meta City LAND shares. However, this priority is limited to NFT holders as of the end of 2021, so whoever wants to get a head start should consider getting in now. The earlier you buy, the cheaper you get it!

In Meta City, players can obtain ORE that can be used in various scenarios through a simple pledging process. ( e.g. 5 ORE to access a Snoop Dog virtual concert.) During this special event, TOKAU will open an additional pledging pool to reward players with special ORE.

Meta City is a decentralized ecosystem gradually giving its citizens the power to govern. Players can join the Meta City Citizens Voting Committee to vote future proposals towards community building, and the platform will make campaign decisions with the final voting results. ORE is the main carrier of value in Meta City used to pledge TOKAU tokens. Players obtain ORE by pledging them, and such ownership allows voting rights. TOKAU ORE owners up to January 1st, 2022 can enter the TOKAU FAMILY BLOCK and get permanent ownership of a block of LANDs. The percentage of ownership is based on the number of NFTs owned, and the ownership is perpetual.

Meta City plans to increase the visibility of the organization by allowing communities or third-party organizations to collectively pledge TOKAU tokens to co-own a neighborhood with a celebrity. They can also obtain certain governance rights, decide the neighborhood development plan, determine the business concept and operation methods, and increase the market value by inviting more people.

Meta City has a total of 150,000 LANDS. Entering Meta City allows cryptocurrency users not only to enter and play in the virtual world, but also to obtain ORE by pledging TOKAU tokens to buy Meta City LANDS. During the special event period, the platform will periodically open a special ORE buyback channel to buy back ORE at a price of 5 USDT. The tokens pledged by players in Meta City can be successfully exchanged for ORE within one minute, or the acquired ORE can be exchanged for USTD at a ratio of 1:5 on the Meta City platform during the special event.

