Meta Shield Coin launched on Binance Smart Chain Network

The Meta Shield team is pleased to announce the release of a hyper-deflationary token, the Meta Shield Coin. The community-focused virtual coin is built on the Binance Smart Chain Network and thus leverages the multi-signature crypto security and the strength of a decentralized network to make it a special coin for cryptocurrency investors.

Each trade conducted with the virtual coin “contributes towards auto-generating liquidity that goes into multiple pools used by exchanges.”

The Meta Shield team created a unique coin with distinct features. Unlike most projects, it will host giveaways in $BNB or $SHIELD as a way of giving back to the community.

Tokenomics

The token has a total supply of 100,000,000,000 SHIELDs. All transactions attract 5% tax while 3% goes into liquidity as a way of creating a stronger floor. Another 2% will be distributed to holders who will earn $SHIELD as a reward for holding the coin.

NFT

Meta Shield will roll out the Non-Fungible Token (NFT) line on PancakeSwap. However, a limited number of the NFT will be released because only 500 NFTs are available for minting. Prospective minters will do so through the Meta Shield’s website when it has added the needed components. The team will soon roll out the minting conditions and price.

NFT Marketplace

The team also plans to create its NFT Marketplace where it will drop its NFT line first before accepting other projects. The goal is to give the project a better exposure through the marketplace and buy back $SHIELD with a dedicated percentage of the tax collected on NFT transactions conducted on it.

Play-to-Earn Games

Meta Shield will also give game lovers an opportunity to earn tokens while playing games. It will create two play-to-earn (P2E) games that allow users to play and stand a good chance to win prizes in $SHIELD daily.

The first game is a little easier to wet gamers’ appetite and is due for release soon while the second game is a bit more extensive with the release date scheduled for mid-2022.

How to Buy Shield on PancakeSwap

The team makes it easy for prospective investors to purchase the $SHIELD easily by listing it on PancakeSwap, PooCoin App among others.

• Download Trust wallet on your mobile device to enable you to buy the token, sell it, send it to others, or receive it from other holders.

• Send BNB to your wallet from exchanges such as CoinBase and Binance or buy it directly on Trust Wallet.

• Connect the TrustWallet with PancakeSwap. To do this, visit PancakeSwap’s website and select a currency. Paste the contract address of the $SHIELD token and add it to the exchange. Finally, swap your BNB for $SHIELD and include the amount you intend to swap. Click “Swap” when you are done.

