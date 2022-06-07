MetaBlaze Certik Audit - Smart Contract Audit and Team KYC Completed as MetaBlaze Opens Second Crypto Presale Round

—

MetaBlaze (MBLZ) announces the completion of its smart contract audit conducted by Certik as the company opens its second crypto presale round. In addition, the MetaBlaze core founding team has undergone a comprehensive KYC (Know-Your-Customer) process with Certik and opted to equip its MBLZ Token Smart Contract with Certik Skynet Monitoring.

This signifies another step forward for MetaBlaze (MBLZ), as the company continues developing its diverse crypto ecosystem with a gaming metaverse as its core. MetaBlaze's second crypto presale round is now open, and the company looks forward to continued progress in building its community and platform.

MetaBlaze Token (MBLZ) Audited by Certik:

The MetaBlaze Certik Audit was completed on June 3, 2022. Certik's team of expert auditors manually reviewed the source code for MetaBlaze Token (MBLZ) smart contract. The audit identifies any functionality issues and security risks before suggesting any appropriate remediation changes to optimize functionality and enhance security across the board. The close collaboration between Certik and MetaBlaze brings peace of mind to the community of backers.

MetaBlaze Founding Team: Certik KYC:

In addition to the smart contract audit, the founding team members of MetaBlaze have undergone a thorough KYC process with Certik. I.D. and liveness checks were conducted, and a rigorous background investigation was conducted on each team member. An On-chain analysis was performed on all wallets associated with the project. The company's C.E.O. was interviewed on video by a background investigator.

The Comprehensive KYC Badge brings an additional security layer to the company. It enhances investor confidence as it reflects a commitment to unparalleled transparency and trustworthiness to its community and new investors.

What to know about MetaBlaze:

MetaBlaze moves to solidify its position in Web 3 and put more value into the hands of holders through its harmoniously diverse crypto ecosystem. The combination of utility and applications within its ecosystem enhances the ability to grow its community of holders through the unification of DeFi, GameFi, and Metaverse.

The MetaBlaze Token (MBLZ) is a deflationary, multi-chain cryptocurrency built on the Binance Smart Chain, with an upcoming version built on the Ethereum blockchain. MBLZ Token is designed to serve as the native currency within its gaming metaverse.

The project is developing an A.A.A., player-verse-player, a play-to-earn game featuring 3D graphics and exclusive content expected to roll out in 2024. The ultra-high quality NFTs produced by the MetaBlaze development team are based on the in-game characters expected to be featured within the game.

Upon the official listing of MBLZ on cryptocurrency exchanges slated for July 2023, MetaBlaze will launch a simple NFT-driven strategy game, accessible within its dApp (Decentralized Application), BlazedApp.

The dApp offers the world's first NFT working ground, where NFTs can be employed to earn MetaBlaze Tokens (MBLZ). The game comprises 50 levels where users can earn by completing tasks as they progress through the game. For those who may not want to participate in the gameplay, MetaBlaze allows holders to rent NFTs to others within the Blaziverse and Blazelands.

MetaBlaze Ecosystem:

- Dual Passive Earnings (BUSD & MBLZ)

- BlazedApp (Decentralized Application)

- Blaziverse (NFT Strategy Game)

- Blazelands (NFT Working Grounds)

- In-Game Virtual Real Estate

- In-game Performance Driven Staking

- In-game character NFT Collections

- Ecosystem-Specific NFTs

- Native Blockchain (BlazeChain)

- 3D Play-to-Earn Game

MetaBlaze Crypto Presale or I.C.O. (Initial Coin Offering):

MetaBlaze opened its second Initial Coin Offering round for its MBLZ Token just a few short days ago. As of this writing, the company has raised +2.4 Million Dollars from its community of backers throughout the crypto presale. The ongoing crypto presale offers an opportunity to buy MBLZ Token at lower rates before listing on public cryptocurrency exchanges in July of 2022. By design, the MBLZ Token price has incrementally risen throughout the crypto presale leading up to its public crypto exchange listing price of $0.0002 per MBLZ. To learn more or participate in the ongoing presale visit https://www.MetaBlazeToken.com

About MetaBlaze:

MetaBlaze is a blockchain-based gaming company with a multi-chain cryptocurrency token, MBLZ. The MetaBlaze Token is built on the Binance Smart Chain and the Ethereum Blockchain. MetaBlaze merges popular elements of DeFi and GameFi to create a synergistic ecosystem of web 3 technologies. The core Founding Team is KYC with Certik, a leading Blockchain Security Company.

Contact Info:

Name: Michelle German

Email: Send Email

Organization: MetaBlaze Token

Website: https://metablazetoken.com



Release ID: 89076226

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.