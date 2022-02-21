MetaFest 22 Virtual Trade Show Set For 12th March, 2022.

Virtual trade show on March 12th, 2022

MetaFest 22 team is happy to inform the community of its virtual trade show taking place on March 12th, 2022, which will highlight prominent Cryptocurrencies, NFTs and Metaverse projects.

This 24-hour event will be an immersive 3D experience (powered by vFairs) and will be sponsored by Sriracha Inu and Lux Fiat LLC. Exhibitors will be given an opportunity to showcase their unique projects via customized booths and Zoom integration will facilitate face-to-face interactions with the event’s attendees in real-time.

Special guests include MILM NFT (recently mentioned in Rolling Stone), Kirko Bangz (an American rapper who will be launching his "Cup Sippaz" NFT project) and Sriracha Inu (Gaming and NFT DeFi Protocol powering a Play-to-Earn Metaverse Ecosystem).

Guest speakers include 2022 U.S. Senate Candidate Shannon Bray (North Carolina) and top-notch influencer, Del Crxpto. In addition, the band Southland Soul will be holding a concert in one of the virtual auditoriums.

A giveaway will consist of ten (10) Oculus Quest 2 prizes, and attendees can win in a variety of ways – by participating in a photo booth competition or Call of Duty: Warzone tournament (12 a.m. – 8 p.m. CST).

The team behind MetaFest ‘22 aims to make it the groundbreaking Meta event of the year.

