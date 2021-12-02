Metafluence set to unleash the potential of Influencer Marketing in the Metaverse

DUBAI, UAE, Dec 2, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Metafluence is set to address the challenges faced by influencers and brands and unleash the full potential of Influencer Marketing in the Metaverse. While people are witnessing revolutionary advancements in technology that would enable them to enter the new era of digitalization and the virtual world called Metaverse, Metafluence strives to facilitate this transition. An interactive digital world, where people have their own customizable avatars, can explore various spaces and immerse themselves into the new realm.

Sounds exciting right? Well, Metaverse is real and is happening right now. Some of the biggest companies like Meta and NVIDIA are already pouring billions of dollars into building their own metaverses. In addition, there are also numerous new projects joining this promising future and trying to bring something unique and powerful to the community and Metaverse.

Metafluence, Metaverse for Influencers

Metafluence is one of those early pioneers in this emerging field and aims to fill the gap between Influencer Marketing and Metaverse. Influencer Marketing is considered as one of the most powerful marketing strategies of current generation by top marketers. However, this marketing strategy also has its own limitations. Currently, some of the unaddressed challenges that both influencers and brands face include payment issues, shortage of data-driven solutions, fraudulent social media activities, and etc. This is when Metafluence comes into play to disrupt the Metaverse and bring its users seamless experience.

Metafluence aims to address these challenges and enable Influencer Marketing to prosper, by utilizing the power of blockchain technology and building the Metaverse where influencers, brands and audiences will be able to flawlessly engage and interact with each other in a digital world. Metafluence will empower influencers to monetize their influence, expose brands to wider target audiences and bring the audiences to influencers as close as ever before. All the parties will be able to join real-time discussions, participate in different activities, attend certain events and much more. Metafluence ecosystem will consist of several unique features, enabling it to be a truly unprecedented place for all its users. Some of those features include: Metahuts (Influencer homes), NFT Gallery, Meta Shop, Crypto Room, Guest Room, Metaclans, Events, Billboards and more.

Metafluence has its own token named $METO that will be used throughout the whole ecosystem. METO token's utility includes but is not limited to purchases and transactions, community incentives and governance. Purchases and transactions include the activities related to NFT purchases, acquisition of Influencer Homes (Metahuts) or upgrades, event tickets, premium access, brand stores and more. Community incentives on the other hand will include token holder incentives, affiliate incentives, staking incentives, transaction fee incentives and activity incentives. Finally, METO tokens will be used in voting, curation and Metaclan memberships. Widespread usage of $METO is a crucial part of Metafluence, as it will allow the team members to continuously develop the ecosystem and build a sustainable Metaverse.

Metafluence has already achieved several remarkable milestones and thrives to secure the next ones. Metafluence is currently being incubated and supported by Master Ventures, a well-known industry leader, for 2 years. In addition, Metafluence is also collaborating with other prominent industry experts at the moment and growing its ecosystem to bring its users an unparalleled experience.

About Metafluence

Metafluence enables influencers to monetize their social media power and creativity in the Metaverse. As social media (SM) is transitioning to the metaverse, Metafluence aims to build an influencer-centric ecosystem in the metaverse where SM influencers, their audiences, and brands are easily engaged in transparent and incentivized relations. Metafluence is on a mission to convert SM Influencers into metaverse entrepreneurs (Metapreneurs) through its influence-to-earn Metafluence platform. Solutions that Metafluence offers to influencers, automatically address the brand and audience challenges, enabling all the parties to thrive in Web 3.0. https://metafluence.com

