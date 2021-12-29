MetaFootball Launches, Aim To Be A Game Changer For Strategic Gaming

$MTF tokens and NFTs are combined to create digital collectibles, play-to-earn prizes, and DeFi rewards.

MetaFootball team is pleased to announce the introduction of its project to the crypto and gaming communities. MetaFootball combines the power of decentralized finance (DeFi), NFTs, and play-to-earn to reward players for their efforts. It is one of the most sophisticated football management games at present. MetaFootball is typically for those who desire to generate NFTs and in-game assets while enjoying their own football club management.

The $MTF Token

MetaFootball has a governance token with the symbol $MFT. Users can utilize this token to interact with the MetaFoot metaverse. Users can purchase goods and services using the token, and can also use the token to pay for transaction fees. At the end of each game week, football player cards and $MTF are distributed as prizes to participants. Users can use these rewards to form a stronger team and squad to enable them to compete better.

$MTF tokens and NFTs are combined to create digital collectibles, play-to-earn prizes, and DeFi rewards. Gamers can earn these rewards by participating in quests and tournaments. Users can also contribute to the pool by staking their $MTF tokens to generate revenue. However, the $MTF tokens must remain staked until the end of the round for one to be eligible for these rewards.

MetaFootball Utilities

NFT Fantasy Football

MetaFootball offers a wide range of benefits, including the opportunity to earn real-world money. In traditional football leagues, you only defeat your opponents, but MetaFootball gives you the opportunity to collect cards and can earn money from the cards.

Football Manager

MetaFootball lets you play as a manager of a multiplayer football game, where you can choose from a wide range of playing styles. Additionally, you can serve as an agent, club owner, stock trader, speculator, or a combination of these against other players. MetaFootball provides you with asset ownership, realism, and ultimate control of the metaverse.

Metaverse Game

MetaFootball will be available as a simulation game. You can play amazing games and also enjoy management power and resources to gain control of the game. You can also write your own football stories and dictate the direction of your gaming ecosystem.

Incentive Games

Incentive games are exclusive to $MFT holders. Correctly forecasting a football match on MetaFootball gives you access to rewards and NFT airdrops.

Incentive Wallet

The project collects 6% of every transaction and channels the proceeds to the incentive wallet to keep the community entertained. Additionally, 3% of every transaction goes to the locked liquidity pool MTF/BNB in Pancakeswap.

Core Team

MetaFootball is led by ArtAngel, a blockchain expert and the CEO of the project. Other members of the team include Zer0Bug, the lead developer, Sewastoz, the marketing director, and DannyD, the project's designer.

About MetaFootball

MetaFootball is a blockchain-based football universe. The project aims to transform the sports ecosystem so that sporting enthusiasts can be actively engaged in a variety of ways. MetaFootball combines four multibillion-dollar global markets, namely NFTs, sports betting, football, and video games.

MetaFootball is a play-to-earn NFT game for all football lovers who want to earn NFT and token reflections while managing their own football team. Players own the in-game cards and can also trade them on NFT marketplaces.

Social Media Handles:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/metafootballbsc

Telegram: https://t.me/metafootballbsc

Github: https://github.com/interfinetwork/smart-contract-audits/blob/main/MetaFootball_AuditReport_InterFi.pdf

Contact Info:

Name: ArtAngel

Email: Send Email

Organization: MetaFootball

Address: Canada/Alberta

Website: https://metafootballtoken.com/

Release ID: 89058213