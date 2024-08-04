MetalQuest Unlimited Expands Capabilities with New INDEX MS40-6 Multi-Spindle Machine

MetalQuest Unlimited acquires a state-of-the-art INDEX MS40-6 multi-spindle machine, expanding its production capacity and enhancing efficiency. This investment underscores their commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and continuous improvement in precision machining.

—

MetalQuest Unlimited, a leader in precision machining, proudly announces the acquisition of a state-of-the-art INDEX MS40-6 multi-spindle machine. This significant addition underscores MetalQuest's dedication to continuous improvement and its unwavering commitment to meeting and exceeding customer expectations.

Adding to its existing capabilities, which include INDEX MS40-8 machines acquired between 2019 and 2022, the new INDEX MS40-6 multi-spindle machine represents an expansion in MetalQuest Unlimited's production capacity. This advanced machine enables higher volume turning, increased precision, and enhanced efficiency in producing complex parts. By integrating this cutting-edge technology, MetalQuest Unlimited continues to lead the industry in innovation and growth, ensuring high-quality outcomes and faster turnaround times for its customers.

“Our investment in our INDEX MS40-8s and this newly acquired -6 reflects our dedication to supporting the growth and expansion of our long-time customers,” said Scott Harms, Owner of MetalQuest Unlimited. “This machine not only expands our production capacity but also ensures we stay at the forefront of technological advancements in the industry.”

MetalQuest Unlimited’s commitment goes beyond just making quality parts. With the addition of this machine, the company continues to uphold its core values of respect and reliability. “At MetalQuest, respect means meeting deadlines, listening to our customers, and delivering the solutions they want,” added Jon Hawthorne, Business Development Manager. “We believe in treating every customer with the respect they deserve, regardless of the size of their business.”

This strategic move underscores MetalQuest Unlimited's promise to provide full-service contract manufacturing that clients can rely on. As the company integrates this new technology, they anticipate bolstering their competitive edge and achieving greater operational excellence.

For more information about MetalQuest Unlimited and their services, please visit metalquest.net or contact Jon Hawthorne at sales@metalquest.net or +1 (402) 768-3800.





About the company: Full-service contract manufacturing, providing precision components and assemblies with the mission to achieve ultimate customer satisfaction. As a leader in CNC manufacturing, we leverage smart technologies to ensure top-tier quality. But our true distinction lies in our commitment to respect and integrity. We don't just meet deadlines; we listen to your needs and deliver tailored solutions. Experience the MetalQuest Unlimited difference—where quality meets respect, and your success is our priority.

Contact Info:

Name: Jon Hawthorne

Email: Send Email

Organization: MetalQuest Unlimited

Address: Dove Rd, Hebron, NE 68370

Phone: +1 (402) 768-3800

Website: https://metalquest.net/



Video URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wFLN33R2SGE

