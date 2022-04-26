MetaOne partners with the the leading digital media and entertainment group in Cambodia

SINGAPORE and PHNOM PENH, Cambodia, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global GameFi platform, MetaOne has partnered with the leading digital media and entertainment group in Cambodia, Sabay Digital Corporation.

Sabay Digital Corporation will participate in MetaOne's ecosystem as an "enabler" as part of this partnership. To that extent, Sabay will bridge 2.8 million gamers in Cambodia into blockchain via MetaOne's platform.

The MetaOne project works toward onboarding guilds and gamers onto blockchain, and solving a range of problems limiting the growth of the Guilds and the Gamefi Space. Such games and game guilds are rapidly increasing, especially in Southeast Asia, and are leading towards new means of job creation.

According to Marrtin, the CEO of MetaOne, "GameFi will be a reset button marking the start of a new era in the gaming industry. There is currently a huge gap between the traditional gaming space and GameFi, be it the gaming community, gaming experience or gaming economics. MetaOne's platform is committed to bridging this gap, to accelerating the adoption and growth of GameFi within Cambodia, at the same time creating income opportunities for the people."

The COVID-19 pandemic had a drastic impact on Cambodia's economies, as the country now battles rising unemployment due to its stagnant economy. Through this partnership, new income streams are expected in Cambodia by leveraging MetaOne's diverse range of Play-To-Earn games and investment scheme. MetaOne will provide a localized platform integrated with Sabay's wallet for Cambodian gamers to onboard easily, while Sabay offers Over The Counter (OTC) support for locals to exchange for FIAT. The team is optimistic that this partnership will help improve the Cambodian economy and the GameFi market simultaneously.

About Sabay

Sabay, originally known in the IT and Gaming industry, has grown into a leading digital content company in Cambodia with its news website, video content, games and other digital assets. Sabay is an easily recognisable homegrown organization in Cambodia and works with over 200 brands to cater to their digital and content needs, through their various platforms.

About MetaOne

Metaone, the one platform that commits to "Gaming Guilds As A Service", is the largest SAAS to onboard massive games and guilds onto blockchain gaming. The platform's single interface makes the transition from traditional gaming to blockchain effortless. It integrates into games' architecture to mine relevant data for guilds analytics, equipped with guild management tools, offers asset management to empower stakeholders in generating their revenue, and designed smart contracts for cross-chain investments to be performed safely with transparency.

