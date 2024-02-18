Meta's Latest Game-changer: Whatsapp Flows and the Future of Conversational Shopping Experiences

—

People in the US spend an average of 3 hours and 15 minutes on their phones each day, according to RescueTime. This means social channels, such as Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and X, are all vying for customers' attention.

Over the last few years, another, perhaps unconventional, social platform has also gained popularity among both brands and consumers: WhatsApp. With over 2 billion users worldwide, WhatsApp has emerged as the go-to messaging app for socializing with friends and family. However, it’s now increasingly recognized for its untapped potential as a powerful marketing tool.

WhatsApp allows companies to transform the online shopping experience by giving customers a new way to discover, browse, and buy products without ever leaving the platform. Learn how to create more enjoyable shopping experiences on WhatsApp. Keep reading.

This article delves into how WhatsApp enables a conversational shopping experience by providing the most accurate product recommendations, instant customer service, and seamless transactions with the new WhatsApp Flows solution. Emphasize the shift from static web stores to dynamic conversations, where brands can engage with customers in real time, improving satisfaction and increasing conversion rates.

WhatsApp Flows: Meta’s latest feature providing app-like shopping experiences on mobile

Meta recently expanded its WhatsApp Business Platform by introducing WhatsApp Flows. And Insider is now accepting beta requests for brands that want to use the new WhatsApp Flows tool.

In the past, brands using WhatsApp had to redirect customers to external websites or apps, disrupting the customer journey and lowering conversion rates.

Now, WhatsApp Flows enable users to browse products and services directly within WhatsApp, eliminating the need for cumbersome redirect links. This represents an essential tool for brands leveraging WhatsApp marketing to enhance their campaigns.

5 benefits of WhatsApp Flows: From increasing CVR to delivering a more impactful customer experience

Here are five benefits of embracing WhatsApp Flows. Modern marketers can:

1.Create a seamless buying experience in one place

By leveraging WhatsApp Flows, brands can bridge the gap between browsing and purchasing, providing users with a smooth, uninterrupted shopping experience directly within WhatsApp. Customers can browse, read reviews, compare products, and complete WhatsApp transactions without switching platforms or devices.

2.Improve customer service

According to WhatsApp, 70% of customers say messaging through WhatsApp has “positively impacted their perception” of a brand. WhatsApp Flows allows brands to engage with customers in real-time, providing instant responses to queries, resulting in an improved customer experience that customers love.

3.Gain data-driven insights to improve CX

WhatsApp Flows enables brands to collect valuable customer data through structured forms, surveys, and preference gathering. By integrating with customer relationship management (CRM) systems and other data analytics tools, brands can centralize and analyze this data to gain insights. With these insights, brands can create fine-tuned customer journeys with individual intentions. Improved customer experience means building customer loyalty, increasing conversion rates, and enhancing CLTV.

4.Increase conversion rates and revenue

WhatsApp Flows allows customers to seamlessly transition from browsing to making purchases within the app. With the ability to offer personalized marketing strategies aligned with targeted discount affinity, brands can incentivize customers to purchase, increasing revenue and conversion rates.

A global beauty brand using WhatsApp achieved a 2.3x increase in revenue per customer. Using pre-built opt-in templates, it grew its WhatsApp subscriber base by 7X almost immediately. The brand sent highly personalized messages using the price drop template and segmentation capabilities. These were targeted to VIP customers with a high discount affinity, leading to a 67% increase in conversion rates.





WhatsApp Flows enable users to browse products and services directly within WhatsApp.

5.Broaden customer reach

According to Statista, WhatsApp is the third most popular social media platform globally and the number one messaging platform. According to WhatsApp, more than 2 billion people use WhatsApp monthly in more than 180 countries. Leveraging WhatsApp Flows allows brands to tap into this vast user base, ensuring a broader audience reach for their marketing campaigns.

Empowering marketing strategy with Insider’s WhatsApp Flows

Insider is the number one choice for launching WhatsApp marketing solutions, delivering 3X faster time to value than the competition, ensuring that businesses see ROI in under six months. With many integrations and smooth implementation, brands can seamlessly extend their tech stack to include WhatsApp and leverage its immense potential. Insider is now accepting beta requests for brands that want to use the new WhatsApp Flows tool.

