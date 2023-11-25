Meta’s Premier Language Learning Partner, Immerse, Is Helping Thousands Transform Speaking Anxiety Into Conversational Fluency.

With its mission to cultivate global connection, Immerse is pioneering an all-new VR language learning platform that blends human interaction, cutting-edge virtual reality, and artificial intelligence in a groundbreaking approach to language learning.

Immerse, the global leader in social VR language education, has unveiled a transformative and immersive language learning platform developed by experts to revolutionize how adults go from zero to speaking fluency 4x faster than traditional methods.

Established in 2017 by "Forbes 30 under 30" entrepreneur Quinn Taber, Immerse uniquely blends human expertise, cutting-edge virtual reality (VR), and artificial intelligence (AI). This extraordinary combination allows Immerse to offer a unique educational experience featuring both live lessons and conversation events, as well as AI-driven language practice scenarios.

From Humble Beginnings to Global Impact

Immerse started by teaching refugees in the Middle East. "As I met with aid workers and entrepreneurs and refugees, I learned that language learning was the biggest blocker to their development and that access to quality English education was sparse," shared Taber, whose mom is Iranian with a rich family history in the ancient capital city of Esfahan.

Born in Paris, Taber was raised by parents who were heavily involved in various social development projects in the Middle East. After moving to the US to study Middle Eastern History and Religion, he raised $600,000 and created a team to build a VR-powered language teaching and learning platform.

After realizing the greater significance of VR language learning post-pandemic, Taber shared, "Immerse has gone from a nice-to-have to mission-critical."

Immersive Language Learning For All

Immerse takes language learning far beyond the vocabulary building and sentence translation of most language learning platforms.

Immerse provides unlimited access to fun, immersive, low-stakes language learning opportunities focused on genuine communication. Every class, conversation event, game and AI practice scenario emphasizes speaking practice in order to guide learners gently along the path to conversational fluency in a new language.

The platform has led the way in helping thousands of adults, from five of the seven continents, escape from the sentence construction activities typical of classrooms and Duolingo-style apps and become confident speakers in Spanish, French, and English. .

Immerse's new platform is built on five fundamental principles: Learn, Connect, Practice, Play, and Grow. All these elements work together to provide students with the type of rich learning experience necessary to truly acquire conversational fluency in a language. The pinnacle of learning a new language is being thrown into a situation and being able to confidently communicate meaning and personality in spoken form, so everything in Immerse equips members to engage in real communication tasks in authentic virtual environments like giving directions, expressing a preference, or making an appropriate apology.

"This isn't just about learning phrases," said Christian Rowe, Co-Founder and Chief Growth Officer at Immerse. "We empower learners how to confidently communicate in real-life situations."

The platform's VR language learning includes classes, events, games, and AI conversation practice in English, Spanish, and French which can be accessing using a desktop computer or Meta Quest virtual reality (VR) headset.

A Milestone Partnership and Unique Offerings

Immerse recently became an official Meta education partner, underscoring its solid commitment to elevating language learning in the tech scene. Immerse is the only full immersion language learning platform that offers both live lessons and conversation events facilitated by expert teachers, and AI-powered speaking practice and language learning games.

According to Taber, this also paved the way for its separate donor-funded project in partnering with impact schools across the Middle East and North Africa. Taber added, "For the first time, students who never had access to an English teacher, much less never dreamt of being in the US, can don a Virtual Reality headset and meet with a real-life English teacher in the most exciting virtual locations on Earth."

The young CEO and founder said the two most important tech trends of the decade, AI and the metaverse, are "beginning to look like two powerful ocean swells that then combine to create the perfect wave." He added, "It is time for us educators to grab our surfboard and get ready for the ride of our life!'"

In recent months, the Immerse team has won over a dozen international awards for its platform, including being a two-time 2023 VR Awards and Webby Awards winner, and the company has been featured in Forbes, Road to VR, and over 50 other publications.

Those who want to learn more about the platform's immersive language learning progrmas for personal or corporate training needs can visit https://www.immerse.com for more information.

About Immerse

Founded in 2017, Immerse is an award-winning social VR language education platform designed by experts to help learners confidently speak a new language in any situation. By combining human-powered teaching, virtual reality technology, and artificial intelligence, Immerse is pioneering the new age of language education for learners across the globe.





