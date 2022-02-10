Metashooter: Play-to-Earn Hunting Metaverse Built on Cardano Takes Things To Next Level

MetaShooter’s CEO, Rokas E, went live and started weekly AMA sessions.

Metashooter: Play-to-Earn Hunting Metaverse Built on Cardano team is pleased to announce the giant strides it has taken to take its play-to-earn hunting metaverse to another level. Offering the players amazing features and incentives that will make their participation on its platform worthwhile. Currently, there is no such competition for this hunting metaverse right now, especially for the Cardano blockchain users. It is a very unique opportunity for the users to be part of.

While playing the MetaShooter game, hunters have features that include:

• Customization

Hunters aren’t stuck with hunting equipment or two. Rather, they have several options to choose from to improve their skills and become stronger and exceptional.

• NFT Assets

In the MetaShooter, you can expand your business by purchasing hunting lands, building towers, breeding NFT dogs, and generally growing your passive income while entertaining yourself with the best available games on the platform.

• Rewards

Impressive hunters who meet their goals are rewarded for completing trophy collections or hunting rare animals. The more trophies you win or rare animals you hunt, the more your rewards.

• Exploration Opportunities

Hunters can also open the world by utilizing their hunting tools to their full potential. They can travel across an expanse of hunting areas in search of trophies. Without a barrier or location restrictions, they have what it takes to excel.

The team is pleased to also announce the release of the game teaser. Prospective users can watch the Sneak Peak on its official YouTube channel. Users can enjoy the beautiful hunting landscape, refreshing waterfalls, and a collection of animals to hunt to boost their chances of winning rewards and trophies.

Equipment Marketplace

MetaShooter explained why it chose to combine two multi-billion dollar industries, hunting and blockchain. According to the team, “One of the goals of our team is to create a game that bridges the worlds of crypto and non-crypto. MetaShooter aims to modernize the hunting industry, which is a massive but niche market in the same way.”

The team promised to prioritize their players over anything else. It added: “We will make a major step by bringing a massive amount of traditional gamers into the crypto world and one of the reasons for this is that we put our players first.”

Partnerships

Two partnerships have recently been announced, one is backed by Animoca Brands, in support of the innovative hunting expenditure. The team is looking forward to more partnerships as the game gains global recognition and acceptance.

To intimate the general public and interested members of the cryptocurrency space who may like to showcase their hunting skills with the project’s development, MetaShooter’s CEO, Rokas E, went live and started weekly AMA sessions where he, alongside his team, will answer questions relating to the project and give helpful updates.

Seed Sales

The MetaShooter team started the seed sale recently. According to the team, seed sale is halfway done as more interested parties expressed their interest in the seed and more importantly, in the hunting opportunity.

