Metavention Announces Initiation of Groundbreaking Multi-Organ Denervation Study

MINNEAPOLIS, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Metavention, Inc. announces the initiation of the MODUS Study (ACTRN12620000412932), to treat patients with both type 2 diabetes and hypertension using a catheter-based, minimally invasive approach.

The first procedures in this study were successfully completed at The Alfred Hospital in Melbourne, Australia by Dr. Gerard Goh. The study procedures are performed with a novel integrated RF denervation system (iRF Denervation System, Metavention Inc.). Dr. Goh commented, "On behalf of the entire team at The Alfred, we're excited to be part of this groundbreaking study of the Metavention iRF Denervation System in patients with cardiometabolic syndrome. The iRF denervation procedure has the potential to significantly alter how we look at treating patients suffering from cardiometabolic syndrome."

The MODUS Study is a prospective, randomized, 3-arm, multi-centre, single-blind trial to evaluate the safety and performance of multi-organ sympathetic denervation in patients with type 2 diabetes and hypertension. Sympathetic nerve overactivity to key metabolic organs, such as the liver and kidneys, is associated with elevated blood pressure and uncontrolled glucose. Multi-organ denervation is intended to inhibit this overactivity, and with a single treatment, improve control of hypertension and glucose. The MODUS Study design uses randomization to place subjects into one of three procedure options, renal denervation (kidney), hepatic denervation (liver), or multi-organ denervation (both kidneys and the liver).

Patients are currently being recruited for the MODUS Study in Brisbane, Melbourne, and Perth. For more information, please visit www.modusstudy-au.com.

About Cardiometabolic Syndrome

Cardiometabolic Syndrome (CMS) is a clustering of disorders mainly characterized by hypertension, type 2 diabetes, high cholesterol, and a large waist circumference. About 25% of the world's adults suffer from CMS, as it is considered to be the primary driver behind the ongoing epidemic of cardiovascular disease in the world. Patients with CMS are at a significantly higher risk of heart disease, diabetes, and stroke.

About Metavention Inc.

Developer of the iRF Denervation System, Metavention, Inc. is a privately held medical device company headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The iRF denervation procedure is intended to be a single treatment option to improve glucose and blood pressure control for patients with type 2 diabetes and hypertension.

CAUTION - The iRF Denervation System is an investigational device and is not approved for commercial use in any geography.

