Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. Announces Exercise and Closing of Underwriter's Over-Allotment Option

SHENZHEN, China, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) (the "Company"), one of the leading omnichannel English language training ("ELT") service providers in China, today announced that the underwriter of its previously announced underwritten public offering has exercised, in partial, its option after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 ordinary shares at a price of $1.00 per ordinary share. Total gross proceeds to the Company from the offering, including the funds received from the prior closing and partial exercise of this option, are $42 million, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other offering expenses payable by the Company.

Aegis Capital Corp. acted as sole book-running manager for the offering.

The securities described above were offered by Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. pursuant to an effective registration statement on Form F-3 (No. 333-256087) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 13, 2021 and declared effective by the SEC on May 21, 2021.

About Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd.

Meten EdtechX is one of the leading ELT service providers in China, delivering English language and skills training for Chinese students and professionals. Through a sophisticated digital platform and a nationwide network of learning centers, the Company provides its services under three industry-leading brands: Meten (adult and junior ELT services), ABC (primarily junior ELT services) and Likeshuo (online ELT). The Company offers superior teaching quality and student satisfaction, served by cutting edge technology deployed across its business, including AI-driven centralized teaching and management systems that record and analyze learning processes in real time. The Company is committed to improving the overall English language competence of the Chinese population to keep abreast of the rapid development of globalization. Its experienced management is focused on further developing its digital platform and expanding its network of learning centers to deliver a continually evolving service offerings to a growing number of students across China.

For more information, please visit: https://investor.metenedu-edtechx.com.

