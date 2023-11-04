METIS Consulting Board Chair: “The Turkish glass industry is in focus for global investors”

The Turkish glass industry is gaining in momentum internationally, with exports exceeding US$ 12 billion to 175 countries over the past decade. Chairperson of METIS Consulting, Başak Taşdelen Efe, evaluates the potential of Turkish manufacturers in the glass supply sector and the industry's latest developments.

The Turkish glass industry is on a remarkable upward trajectory, with manufacturers set to showcase their latest innovations at the upcoming Eurasia Glass Fair in Istanbul, scheduled for November 11-14. In anticipation of this prestigious event, Başak Taşdelen Efe, Chairperson of METIS Consulting, a leading façade and glass solutions company, highlighted the increasing global demand for glass supply from Turkish manufacturers. Efe emphasized that the Eurasia Glass Fair provides an ideal platform for forging new business partnerships, inviting international investors seeking to explore the potential of Turkish manufacturers to join the event.



Data from the UN COMTRADE international trade database reveals that in 2022, the United States imported glass and glassware worth a record US$ 10.69 billion. Türkiye’s glass and glassware exports to the United States, a country witnessing a surge in glass manufacturing, reached a noteworthy $137.59 million in 2022. This achievement represents the highest level of exports to the United States in the past decade.



Taşdelen Efe commented, “Over the last decade, Türkiye’s glass industry has achieved remarkable export figures, surpassing US$ 12 billion. In 2022 alone, our industry secured over US$ 1.5 billion in exports, achieving a domestic added value ratio of 79% and making substantial contributions to the Turkish economy. METIS Consulting, specializing in façade consultancy for large-scale projects, is steadily expanding its presence in the sector year after year. As we commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Turkiye, we firmly believe that the glass industry will play an important role in shaping our country’s second century.”

Turkiye is a formidable force with 4.2 million tonnes in glass production annually



Başak Taşdelen Efe underscored the significant strides made by the Turkish glass industry in the global marketplace, particularly in the wake of supply chain disruptions. She commented, “Our industry has emerged as a formidable force in glass production, particularly in the realm of value-added products, featuring a production capacity of 4.2 million tonnes. Our success is due to our unwavering commitment to high product quality, the ingenuity of our workforce, and a steadfast adherence to on-time delivery principles. Consequently, we have not only deepened our presence in existing markets but have also made successful forays into new territories.”



“With over two decades of experience in façade and glass solutions, our footprint extends well beyond Türkiye to cities such as Toronto, New York, London, Luxembourg, and Tel Aviv. We offer comprehensive services, spanning from concept development to façade consultancy and product procurement, to guide investors effectively. Through our efforts, we contribute to the increased adoption of glass, a sustainable solution that aligns with the environmental needs of our planet.”



Metis Consulting connects global investors and Turkish glass manufacturers



Highlighting the environmental significance of glass as a fully recyclable material, Taşdelen Efe went on to emphasize, “It’s crucial to recognize that architectural glass is a key component in the fight against climate change. The utilization of coated glass in buildings not only leads to energy conservation but also serves as a critical driver in realizing the objectives outlined in the Paris Climate Agreement and mitigating global warming. Furthermore, the adoption of cutting-edge technologies, including automation, digitalization, the incorporation of cullet, and the implementation of Industry 4.0 solutions, further enhances this efficiency."



She concluded her remarks by stating, “Turkish glass manufacturers are actively taking measures to safeguard our planet and reduce carbon emissions in production, thereby minimizing the impact of carbon taxation. We serve as intermediaries, connecting investors from across the globe with the immense potential of Turkish manufacturers, fostering sustainable practices, and contributing to our shared goal of environmental preservation.”

