Metis Global Group Dedicated to Supporting People in Need During the Pandemic

"When you find something true or something close to your heart, distance is not a barrier."

HONG KONG, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The spread of COVID-19 since early 2020 has given us no choice but to learn to be socially distant from one another, and the lack of close contact with our loved ones has not been easy. The pandemic has also taken a toll on the economy, thus affecting the financial stability of an individual or a household. During these difficult times, Metis Global Group ("Metis") is committed more than ever before to extending a helping hand to those in need. We have been supporting various charities with the hope that we will make a difference.

Beyond his career, Dr. German Cheung, the founder and chairman of Metis, has lived out his life's philosophy that children are our future and only knowledge will turn one's life around. Dr. Cheung has taken his beliefs to heart and set up donation programmes to help children further their education in academic and non-academic areas. Recognizing how the pandemic could affect low-income families and the children within, Dr. Cheung has contributed HKD 1 million to the schools and charitable organisations below on behalf of Metis:

CENC Ta Tung School (Hong Kong) - Supported 100 low-income families affected by COVID-19.

Hung Hom Lutheran Primary School (Hong Kong) - Supported 50 low-income families affected by COVID-19.

St. Patrick's School (Hong Kong) - Supported 50 low-income families affected by COVID-19.

Tang King Po School (Hong Kong) - Supported STEM Education Development.

Autism Association (Singapore) - Supported families with autistic members during the COVID-19 epidemic.

"We are glad that we have been able to extend our support to those in need. We support our values, not only in words but also in deeds," said Dr. Cheung. "Alongside our regular work as a trustee, we are committed to making a positive impact on the communities in which we work and live." As part of Metis, corporate social responsibility provides significant financial support. Such support reflects the vision and core values of the company and demonstrates the importance of its Corporate Social Responsibility Program.

About Metis Global Group

Metis Global Group is an international financial holding group, including Metis Global (Singapore) Pte. Limited, Metis Global Limited and Metis Global (Cook Islands) Limited. Metis strives to provide offshore trust plans, financial planning and asset management solutions in jurisdictions that have the most developed trust regulations to safeguard clients' assets and achieve long-term asset appreciation.