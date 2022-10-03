Metis Makes Appearances at CII Events to Strengthen Partnership and Show Support for the Industry

HONK KONG, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr German Cheung, Founder and Chairman of Metis Global Group, was invited to kick off the LEAD (Learning, Enhance and Development) programme offered by the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII), in which the Group's members and business partners had the priority for enrolment.



Dr German Cheung, Founder and Chairman of Metis Global Group, takes a photo with Kenny Siu, Regional Director, Hong Kong & Asia Pacific of Chartered Insurance Institute and Kevin Yeung, Head of College of Business and Finance at HKU SPACE, after giving an opening remark to kick off the LEAD programme.

Participants of each of the three cohorts of the programme are required to attend lessons covering a wide range of topics, including insurance and relevant laws, financial planning, investment management, and risk management, over three weeks. Not only can they equip themselves with comprehensive knowledge in financial and wealth management and keep abreast of the industry trends, but they can earn 12 CPD hours to fulfil the continuing professional development requirements upon completion.

"Metis is pleased to become CII's first official International Professional Partners Firm in Asia and has had some fruitful collaborations with the institute in recent months. Today, we are bringing the Group's members and business partners a valuable opportunity to join the institute's training programme to upgrade their professional standards. It reflects our dedication to striving for improvement and serving our clients with the utmost quality. I would like to express my gratitude for CII's support and recognition and look forward to forging an even stronger relationship with the institute," says Dr Cheung in a short remark before the commencement of the first class in end of September.

As well, Metis was invited to CII's Dive In 2022 Hong Kong seminar, themed "Fostering Psychological Safety", on 28 September 2022. At the opening ceremony, Quentin Hau, the Group's Deputy Director of the Business Development Department, was invited to go up to the stage by the institute, who thanked Metis and other event partners.

Metis was the sole sponsor of CII's international webinar in June and charity virtual run in August, and the institute has published our expert's article about the Cook Islands trust in its magazine, The Asia-Pacific Journal. By joining hands together, we hope to facilitate industry development and give back to society.

About Metis Global Group

Metis Global Group is a financial group that strives to provide unconventional trust and wealth management solutions to clients in Asia. As members of a well-established group, Metis Global (Singapore) Pte. Limited, Metis Global Limited, and Metis Global (Cook Islands) Limited offer trust solutions from jurisdictions that have well-developed trust protections which provide clients with comprehensive asset protection.