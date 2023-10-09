MGA Entertainment Initiates Merger with Zapf Creation AG

LOS ANGELES and RÖDENTAL, Germany, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MGA Entertainment, Inc. (MGA), one of the world’s largest and fastest growing privately held toy and entertainment companies, announced today that it intends to merge with Zapf Creation AG, Europe’s leading manufacturer of nurturing dolls. Specifically, MGA’s wholly-owned German subsidiary, which is the current direct major shareholder of Zapf Creation AG, has approached Zapf with an invitation to enter into negotiations of a merger agreement. MGA and Zapf Creation AG have had a collaborative business relationship for the sales and distribution of both companies’ brands for nearly 20 years. The merger is expected to close in Spring 2024.



No further details are available at this time; however, the leadership of the companies will work closely to plan the merger and will make appropriate announcements as information becomes available.

About MGA, Entertainment, Inc.

MGA Entertainment is one of the largest and fastest growing privately held toy and entertainment companies in the world. Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices globally, the company creates innovative, proprietary, and licensed consumer products and entertainment properties, including toys, games, dolls, apparel, consumer electronics, home décor, stationery, sporting goods, movies, and television series. The MGA family includes award-winning brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!™, Little Tikes®, Rainbow High™, Bratz®, MGA’s Miniverse™, Fluffie Stuffiez™, Na! Na! Na! Surprise™, Micro Games of America™, BABY born®, and Zapf Creation®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgae.com or check us out at LinkedIn, Threads, Instagram and Facebook.

About Zapf Creation AG

Zapf Creation AG is Europe’s leading manufacturer of nurturing dolls and a global brand supplier of children’s toys. The company develops and sells premium play concepts, as well as play and functional dolls with extensive accessories that are famous all over the world. This also includes an increasing number of products from other toy categories. All Zapf Creation brands share the same high standards of quality, design, safety, and play value. For more information, please visit www.zapf-creation.com.