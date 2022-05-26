MGBF HIGHLIGHTS BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES IN CRITICAL VALUE CHAINS

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Malaysia Global Business Forum (MGBF)'s exclusive roundtable on 'Security Concerns in Critical Value Chains' was held in a hybrid setting yesterday at the Eastin Hotel Kuala Lumpur. The guest of honour was Yang Berbahagia Tan Sri Dato' Seri Rafidah Aziz, former minister of Trade and Industry Malaysia. Her session, 'Maintaining Strategic Interests in Critical Value Chains', focused on the salient question – how do nations compete?



Panellists at the MGBF Roundtable on ‘Security Concerns in Critical Value Chains’. 24 May 2022, Eastin Hotel Kuala Lumpur. From left: ACP Sarifudin Mohd Salleh, Head, Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department, Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM); Francis Koh, Head, Career Development, Digital Nasional Berhad; Senator Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi, BERNAMA Chairman; M. Umapathy Sivan, Chief Technology Officer, Novem CS; and Ruzanna Muhammad, Editor-at-Large, News Hub Asia. Photo by Irfaan Reeza/MGBF

Also playing a key role was Yang Berhormat Senator Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi, Chairman of BERNAMA, who has continued to champion the role of persons with disabilities (PWDs) within the context of economic recovery post-COVID-19. Her session on 'Addressing Disruption in Supply Chains' explored the use of technology that will empower individuals to become more productive and contribute in a more meaningful way to the nation's gross domestic product (GDP).

Founding Chairman of the Malaysia Global Business Forum, Nordin Abdullah, said, "The threat matrix is fluid. Geopolitics and the cyber realm have become front-of-mind issues for CEOs looking to grow market share in a consistently disrupted global business environment."

"The strategic environment is dynamic and it has impacted the way countries and corporations must define sustainability and survivability. The pathway to sustainable profits, especially looking at the next five years, is about taking a position in a critical value chain. And to be the most relevant component in any given critical value chain. "

"The end goal must be the establishment of sovereign ecosystems based on trust. This trust must be found at all levels including the various suppliers within a supply chain."

"Malaysia must be positioned in globally relevant critical value chains especially technology that leads to the overall electrification of the way we live, including electronic vehicles (EVs). Food security and components of the food supply chain remain critical to avoid inflation."

"At the domestic level, the Malaysia government continues to prioritise policies that ensure the people are shielded by the impacts of geopolitical disruptions. With the government continuing to invest in the digital-physical security equation, this bodes well for attracting the right type of investors. This is the opportunity for the country as it represents a solution to international business partners," concluded Nordin.

Speakers at the event include Col. Ts. Sazali bin Sukardi, Senior Vice President, Strategic Research Division, CyberSecurity Malaysia; ACP Sarifudin Bin Mohd Salleh, Head of Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department, Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM); Francis Koh, Head of Career Development, Digital Nasional Berhad; M. Umapathy Sivan, Former CIO of Telekom and Chief Technology Officer of Novem CS Sdn Bhd; Rizal Kamaruzzaman, Deputy Chairman of Malaysia Global Business Forum and Executive Director of Tindakan Strategi Sdn Bhd; and Executive Chairman of Advanced Security Network, Murugason R. Thangaratnam. The fireside chat was moderated by Ahmad Khairol Shafizan Johari, Lead Editor/Forward Planning Editor of Astro Awani, while the panel session was moderated by Editor-at-Large for News Hub Asia, Ruzanna Muhammad.

MGBF was established to empower stakeholders at the intersection of international and Malaysian business. Through government relations, business intelligence, advocacy, media engagement, market research, networking, advisory and business matching, MGBF will continue to explore threats and opportunities with industry leaders and policy makers to ensure that Malaysia becomes a leader in the context of Asia.

For more information visit www.MalaysiaGlobalBusinessForum.com

NOTES TO EDITORS:

About Malaysia Global Business Forum

The Malaysia Global Business Forum (MGBF) was established to empower stakeholders at the intersection of international and Malaysian business. Through government relations, business intelligence, advocacy, media engagement, market research, networking, advisory and business matching, MGBF delivers results for individuals, corporations, trade and business associations, as well as national and state governments.

For more information visit www.MalaysiaGlobalBusinessForum.com.