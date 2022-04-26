MGBF REPORT IDENTIFIES TEN AREAS FOR STRATEGIC GROWTH IN DIGITAL RESILIENCE

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Malaysia Global Business Forum (MGBF) has released a report following the roundtable on 'Digital Resilience in the Corporate Sector', which was recently held in Kuala Lumpur. In attendance as guest of honour was Deputy Minister of Communications and Multimedia, Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin.



Deputy Minister of Communications and Multimedia, Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin speaking at the Malaysia Global Business Forum

The report recommended several critical development streams. However, from the perspective of long-term digital sustainability, the roundtable highlighted that a pathway to success must include digital resilience and data literacy inculcated from early-stage education onwards.

MGBF Founding Chairman, Nordin Abdullah said, "The Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) and the rapid advancement of disruptive technologies have shown the potential to significantly transform the economic landscape around the world. If all stakeholders do not continue to embrace digitalisation coupled with mindset transformation, we run the risk of losing investment dollars to regional competitors."

According to the report, the 10 areas identified for strategic growth in digital resilience include:

To continue to invest in human capital development but with a focus on threat mitigation and becoming digital and cyber resilient in the cyber-media dynamic. To educate the public; internet users particularly need to be wary of various cyber security incidents via various initiatives and programmes. To prepare children to be data literate at the school age. Data is the new currency, data is the new oil and if abused, data can also be weaponised. Knowing and understanding data is crucial. To lay the groundwork for the country's transformation into an advanced digital economy. The construction and protection of advanced digital infrastructure that will facilitate innovation and establishing an ecosystem is a minimum baseline requirement. To adopt more innovative, aggressive, proactive and adaptive approach to stay ahead of cyber threats and efforts are internationally benchmarked and part of an ease of doing business calculation.

The next roundtable on "Security Concerns in Critical Value Chains" will be held on 24 May 2022 at Eastin Hotel Kuala Lumpur. It is the third out of four of the Malaysia Global Business Forum's 2022 series of exclusive roundtables on "The Evolving Threat Matrix of the Digital Economy". This series will confront critical questions impacting the future of business in the rapidly digitising world.

MGBF was established to empower stakeholders at the intersection of international and Malaysian business. Through government relations, business intelligence, advocacy, media engagement, market research, networking, advisory and business matching, MGBF will continue to explore threats and opportunities with industry leaders and policy makers to ensure that Malaysia becomes a leader in the context of Asia.

To read the full report, visit www.MalaysiaGlobalBusinessForum.com.

