MGI Australia Demo Lab Opens to Support APAC Customers

BRISBANE, Australia, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MGI Tech Co. Ltd. (MGI), a world-leading life science technology innovator, announces the opening of MGI Australia Demonstration Laboratory (Demo Lab) to support the users in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ).

The lab is dedicated to offering the users in Asia-Pacific (APAC) unique access to MGI's cutting-edge technology portfolio including DNBSEQ platforms*, laboratory automation systems and bioinformatics products, for application development, technology assessment and technical support. MGI Australia will announce a $100,000-worth grant program to APAC scientists in August. Email us to receive grant updates.

The Demo Lab acts as a centralised customer support center to provide troubleshooting, technology trials, validation or proof-of-concept programs, and other technical support for MGI platform users in the region. MGI Australia is locally incorporated in February 2021. Dr. Bicheng Yang, Director of MGI Australia, introduces that "the Demo Lab also serves as a Research and Development center to conduct innovative application developments with regional focus and importance."

The Demo Lab showcases a suite of MGI's proprietary technology platforms including a series of ultra-high, high and medium throughput DNBSEQ sequencers*, automated laboratory systems, and bioinformatics products, with the goal to sharpen existing technical strengths and grow local capabilities to support the users in accelerating their research and applications. MGI genetic sequencers*, based on the proprietary sequencing technology DNBSEQTM, feature low amplification error rate, high density patterned arrays, high SNP and indel detection accuracy, and low index hopping.

MGI automated laboratory systems simplify the labour-intensive and time-consuming procedures in a sequencing laboratory and enable a highly efficient streamlined workflow. MGI automation systems are playing an instrumental role in the global pandemic control including Australia by enabling fast-turn-around COVID-19 testing. MGI Australia has a strong local technical team offering on-the-ground support for local customers and has implemented over 70 innovative systems to date proudly supporting ANZ customers.

Since the establishment in 2016 MGI has independently developed a full range of patented technologies, including sequencing*, patterned array, fluidics, opto-electromechanics and more. MGI has more than 140 valid Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) patents applications filed globally. The MGI platform is gaining wide industry recognition in the scientific community around the world, with over 1,600 papers using DNBSEQTM sequencing* platform published in top scientific journals and over 40 petabytes of data generated to date.

About MGI

Headquartered in Shenzhen, MGI is committed to building core tools and technology to lead life science through intelligent innovation. Based on its proprietary technology, MGI focuses on Research & Development, production and sales of sequencing instruments, reagents, and related products to support life science research in agriculture, precision medicine and healthcare. MGI's multi-omics platforms include genetic sequencing*, medical imaging, and laboratory automation. For more information please visit MGI website or connect with us on Twitter, Linkedin or Youtube.

*Unless otherwise informed, all sequencers and sequencing reagents are not available in Germany, USA, Spain, UK, Hong Kong, Sweden, and Belgium.