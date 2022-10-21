MGI Contributes to Thailand's Roadmap for Genomic Medicine in Genomics Thailand Initiative

BANGKOK, Oct, 21 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MGI Tech Co. Ltd. (MGI), a company committed to building core tools and technology to lead life science, today announced the supply of its products* to support the sequencing of the genomes of 50,000 Thai individuals as part of the Genomics Thailand Initiative, which focuses on increasing the country's competitiveness in genomic medicine research and improving standard of medical management for its citizens.

"MGI is thrilled to be contributing to local genomic research and innovation in Thailand by providing two of our innovative and high-efficiency sequencer DNBSEQ-T7RS*," said Dr. Roy Tan, General Manager of MGI Asia Pacific. "Our cutting-edge sequencing products* has made numerous breakthroughs in terms of sequencing throughput and affordability for researchers. We trust that it will be fully and effectively utilized to enable quality genomic health services for the improvement of lives in Thailand and the entire Southeast Asia region."

Launched in 2019, the five-year Genomics Thailand Initiative aims to establish one of the most comprehensive medical databases in the region by cataloging the genomes of 50,000 Thai people. With the goals of improving Thailand's public health system and strengthening its competitiveness in genomic medicine, the research will provide better understanding of Thai citizens' unique genomic complexity and serve as a foundation for developing personalized diagnostics, drug selection and treatment in the fields of cancer, infectious diseases, rare and undiagnosed diseases, non-communicable diseases and pharmacogenomic diseases.

Housed at the Oriental University within the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) in Thailand, the two DNBSEQ-T7RS sequencing platforms* will augment the country's sequencing capacity and overall capability in precision prevention, diagnosis, and treatment. In addition, they will be used by local researchers to generate novel biological insights into complex diseases such as cancer, while facilitating exciting innovation and discoveries.

Powered by MGI's core DNBSEQTM technology, DNBSEQ-T7RS* is a four-chip sequencing platform that can generate 6Tb of data per day and complete up to 60 whole human genomes per day. Its ultra-high throughput, efficient and productive features make DNBSEQ-T7RS* a competitive platform to support a wide range of applications, including whole genome sequencing, deep exome sequencing, epigenome sequencing, transcriptome sequencing, tumor panel, and other large-scale sequencing projects. In addition, it plays an excellent role in clinical medicine, disease prevention and control, scientific research and more, and has become an effective tool for accurate diagnosis of genetic diseases.

The advent of advanced sequencing technology and its dropping costs have facilitated more government-funded population-scale sequencing programs worldwide, putting forward higher requirements for the technology of high-throughput gene sequencing platforms in terms of throughput, cost, accuracy, and intelligence. With demonstrated capabilities in ultra-high throughput sequencing, low cost, and full automation from sample to report, MGI's DNBSEQTM sequencing platform* has proven to be highly suitable and effective for large-scale population genomics research. Notably, MGI's sequencing, and automation technology was selected by Indonesia's Ministry of Health in August this year to support its National Genome Project – a testament to MGI's continuous contributions towards making gene sequencing technology more accessible in the era of genomics.

About MGI

MGI Tech Co. Ltd. (MGI), headquartered in Shenzhen, is committed to building core tools and technology to lead life science through intelligent innovation. Based on its proprietary technology, MGI focuses on research & development, production and sales of sequencing instruments, reagents, and related products to support life science research, agriculture, precision medicine and healthcare. MGI is a leading producer of clinical high-throughput gene sequencers*, and its multi-omics platforms include genetic sequencing*, medical imaging, and laboratory automation. MGI's mission is to develop and promote advanced life science tools for future healthcare.

*Unless otherwise informed, StandardMPS and CoolMPS sequencing reagents, and sequencers for use with such reagents are not available in Germany, Spain, UK, Hong Kong, Sweden, Belgium, Italy, Finland, Czech Republic, Switzerland, Portugal, Austria, and Romania. No purchase orders for StandardMPS products will be accepted in the USA until after January 1, 2023.