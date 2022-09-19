MGI Launches Ultra High Speed DNBSEQ-G99 Gene Sequencer* with Mid to Low Range Throughput

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MGI Tech Co., Ltd. (MGI) on 9 September officially launched DNBSEQ-G99*, the latest model of the gene sequencer* with mid to low range throughput. As one of the sequencers* with the fastest speed among those with the same throughput in the world, DNBSEQ-G99* is especially suitable for targeted gene sequencing and small genome sequencing, delivering rapid and high-quality data output.

Based on MGI's DNBSEQ™ core technology, DNBSEQ-G99* for the first time adopts triangular matrix signal spots on sequencing flow cell, reaching higher density of data output, with an overall throughput of 8-48 Gb per run. In China, where DNBSEQ-G99* was first launched, a number of early users had already conducted trial runs which were met with excellent performance. This model will be available for reservation overseas starting early 2023.

King of speed: The ultra-rapid G99*

As the ninth sequencer* model launched by MGI, DNBSEQ-G99* continues to take the lead in innovation by focusing on three source core technologies. Through high-level integration of the fluid system and reagent optimization, the sequencing reaction incubation process takes merely seconds instead of minutes. In addition, equipped with triangular matrix high-density flow cell, self-developed high-performance optical equipment, and high-precision temperature control system, the output time of PE150 sequencing data has been shortened to within 12 hours. In particular, DNBSEQ-G99* is also equipped with a dual-flow cell sequencing platform which can finish running two rounds of the whole PE150 sequencing process in one day, largely improving the sequencing efficiency.

More flexible sequencing mode: Rolling operation + Hybrid operation

As a gene sequencer* with mid to low range throughput, DNBSEQ-G99* takes after the dual flow cell design of DNBSEQ-G400*, enable users to achieve flexible data output on one sequencer* while supporting multiple sequencing modes. With flexible selection of two independent sequencing modules and different sequencing read lengths on the same DNBSEQ-G99*, researchers can more easily cope with the sequencing needs at different time nodes and of different reads lengths, greatly improving overall work efficiency. At present, DNBSEQ-G99* supports sequencing reads lengths including PE50, SE100 and PE150, while reagent kits with longer reads lengths such as SE400 and PE300 will be later developed.

Simpler operating experience: Novel reagent cartridge design & Plug-and-play flow cell

As the popularity of sequencing applications continues to grow, the need for simplicity and convenience in sequencing experiments has also become increasingly important. DNBSEQ-G99* is equipped with an ultra-simple cassette flow cell and features a larger safe holding area. In addition, DNBSEQ-G99* adopts an innovative reagent pre-injection design on the reagent kit, so the preparation of sequencing reagents can be completed with just one press. In particular, the DNBSEQ-G99* reagent kit and cleaning kit come in an integrated design that further simplifies the operating procedures.

DNBSEQ-G99* is available in two models: the first realizes the automatic analysis and result output of the original data through the integration of the computing modules, while providing users with secure and reliable localized data storage and calculation. The other model solely supports the standardized output of sequencing data and facilitates users in carrying out customized analysis by themselves. In addition, the operating interface of DNBSEQ-G99* adopts a clean and concise visual design, allowing the operator to conduct real-time monitoring of the sequencing progress.

Rooted in the core technology of the DNBSEQ™ sequencing platform*, DNBSEQ-G99* inherits the consistent advantages of high data accuracy and high data utilization in terms of data quality. In early user sequencing applications in various fields, DNBSEQ-G99* has demonstrated extremely brilliant data quality. Results from users testing with standard products indicate a sequencing error rate of as low as 0.2% on DNBSEQ-G99*. Currently, DNBSEQ-G99* is available for order among Chinese users with more user partnerships in the horizon, unlocking new fields and diverse applications.

Since the launch of its first product model BGISEQ-500* in 2015, MGI has introduced three series of sequencer* models, E series, G series and T series, with data output throughput spanning from Kb to Pb. "The support and feedback from users have encouraged us to stand at the forefront of innovation, pushing boundaries and exploring the limits of technology. The commitment to expanding into more application fields is our driving force," said Mu Feng, CEO of MGI, "MGI promises to provide better and faster core tools for global partners and will continue to promote advanced scientific research and applications."

About MGI

MGI Tech Co. Ltd. (MGI), headquartered in Shenzhen, is committed to building core tools and technology to lead life science through intelligent innovation. Based on its proprietary technology, MGI focuses on research & development, production and sales of sequencing instruments, reagents, and related products to support life science research, agriculture, precision medicine and healthcare. MGI is a leading producer of clinical high-throughput gene sequencers*, and its multi-omics platforms include genetic sequencing*, medical imaging, and laboratory automation. MGI's mission is to develop and promote advanced life science tools for future healthcare. For more information, please visit MGI Website or connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn or YouTube.

*Unless otherwise informed, StandardMPS and CoolMPS sequencing reagents, and sequencers for use with such reagents are not available in Germany, Spain, UK, Hong Kong, Sweden, Belgium, Italy, Finland, Czech Republic, Switzerland, Portugal, Austria and Romania. No purchase orders for StandardMPS products will be accepted in the USA until after January 1, 2023.