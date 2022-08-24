MGI Supports the Ministry of Health of Indonesia in the Country's Breakthrough National Genome Project

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MGI Tech Co. Ltd. (MGI), a global life science leader and innovator, today announced that the National Genome Project in Indonesia has selected MGI technology* as one of the technology providers for the first phase of its effort towards establishing an accountable, accurate, and credible population database of 10,000 whole genomes.

Genomics science has been identified as a key part of health technology development under the six-pillar healthcare transformation strategy announced by Indonesia's Ministry of Health (MOH) earlier this year amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the Biomedical & Genome Science Initiative for Precision Medicine (BGSi) was established to lead the implementation of precision medicine through the use of genetic technology.

Under BGSi, the first Indonesian National Genome Project will be overseen by the MOH and implemented at Rumah Sakit Cipto Mangunkusumo (RSCM), the nation's largest health and education center as well as home to a leading molecular laboratory known for its quality, technology, and resources. MGI, with the help of its strategic local partner PT Bakti Energi Abadi, will create a total workflow based on ultra-high-throughput genetic sequencer DNBSEQ-T7RS*, the MGISP-960RS and MGISP-NE384RS automation systems, and ZTRON LITE data platform.

"MGI is honored to support BGSi and the National Genome Project by providing our cutting-edge automation and sequencing technology* to improve human health," said Dr. Roy Tan, General Manager of MGI Asia Pacific. "This initiative will not only have a profound impact on genomic science, biomedical research, and bioinformatics throughout the next five years, but will also strengthen local biotech talent and capabilities, uncover new models of collaboration, and advance Indonesia's biomedical technology industry."

Regarded as a scientific breakthrough and the first of its kind in Indonesia, the project targets to collect biological samples and curate the unique genome data of 10,000 Indonesians in the next two years in order to develop insights into and map variants from the local population with pre-determined priority diseases. The results will contribute to the research and development of treatment in six main disease categories: cancer, infectious diseases, brain and neurodegenerative diseases, metabolic diseases, genetic disorders, and aging.

Originally with only 12 genome sequencing machines in all of Indonesia, the addition of MGI technology* will enhance overall large-scale genomic sequencing infrastructure and boost the country's global competitiveness in the area of life science innovation. MGI's DNBSEQ-T7RS* is the world's largest production scale sequencer to date. It supports multi-sequencing modes with increased accuracy, reduced duplicates, and reduced index hopping, making it a competitive platform for scientific research, clinical research and disease prevention.

Adopting magnetic rod technology, the MGISP-NE384 is a high-throughput automated nucleic acid extractor known for its reliability, safety, and efficiency. Meanwhile, the MGISP-960 high-throughput automated sample preparation system is a flexible, fully automated workstation with 96-channel pipette, guaranteeing easy operation and high speed. Both systems will greatly automate labor-intensive and time-consuming procedures such as DNA/RNA extraction and library prep for high throughput sequencing, thus contributing to improving the overall efficiency and productivity in NGS laboratories.

"Whole genome sequencing has demonstrated its value in health services with the detection and treatment of COVID-19 and will continue to play an important role in ensuring the health of the Indonesian people," said Mr. Budi Gunadi Sadikin, Minister of Health of Indonesia. "We look forward to utilizing MGI's fleet of high-quality products* to better inform to disease prevention strategies and drug and treatment development for the local population and beyond."

About MGI

MGI Tech Co. Ltd. (MGI), headquartered in Shenzhen, is committed to building core tools and technology to lead life science through intelligent innovation. Based on its proprietary technology, MGI focuses on research & development, production and sales of sequencing instruments, reagents, and related products to support life science research, agriculture, precision medicine and healthcare. MGI is a leading producer of clinical high-throughput gene sequencers*, and its multi-omics platforms include genetic sequencing*, medical imaging, and laboratory automation. MGI's mission is to develop and promote advanced life science tools for future healthcare. For more information, please visit the MGI website or connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn or YouTube.

*Unless otherwise informed, StandardMPS and CoolMPS sequencing reagents, and sequencers for use with such reagents are not available in Germany, Spain, UK, Hong Kong, Sweden, Belgium, Italy, Finland, Czech Republic, Switzerland, Portugal, Austria and Romania. No purchase orders for CoolMPS products will be accepted in the USA until after August 22, 2022. No purchase orders for StandardMPS products will be accepted in the USA until after January 1, 2023.