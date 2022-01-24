MGI's New MGISP-Smart 8 Automated Sample Preparation System Makes International Debut at MEDLAB Middle East

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MGI Tech Co., Ltd. ("MGI"), a global life science leader and innovator, has unveiled its new MGISP-Smart 8 automated sample preparation system to the world at MEDLAB Middle East, which kicked off today at the Dubai World Trade Center. The event marks the debut of the MGISP-Smart 8 in international markets outside of China, following the launch of the product in China at the ICG-16 Conference in October 2021. MGISP-Smart 8 will be available in markets outside of China in April 2022.

MGISP-Smart 8 is an independent 8-channel pipetting robot that achieves flexible and customizable lab automation with several innovations in the pipette and gripper functions, such as independent multi-channel dynamic positioning and dual-level liquid detection. Equipped with high-end core technologies, such as an independent 8-channel pipette, intelligent integrated gripper and triple slide track design, MGISP-Smart 8 meets a variety of different application needs, from sequencing library preparation to nucleic acid detection and sample preparation.

"Since our inception, MGI has been committed to developing our automated sample preparation systems business. The MGISP-960 and MGISP-100 have helped simplify tedious sample preparation tasks and been well-received by the international medical and scientific community, while the MGISTP-7000 automated sample transfer processing system and MGISP-NE384 automated nucleic acid extractor have supported pandemic prevention efforts for a number of countries worldwide. With the new MGISP-Smart 8, we have once again made a major breakthrough in lab automation. MGISP-Smart 8 builds on our existing systems with greater flexibility, intelligence and customization – enabling us to provide comprehensive lab automatic workflow for more fields and applications," said Dr. Roy Tan, General Manager of MGI Asia Pacific.

Independent 8-channel pipette and smart gripper to meet various pipetting needs

MGISP-Smart 8 automates the pipetting and gripper function, which are two core functions for laboratories. With its independent eight-channel pipette for cherry-picking, the system flexibly and efficiently controls pipetting for a variety of lab scenarios and tasks.

The system's pipetting volume ranges from 1μL to 1000μL, and eight independent pipettes support dual-level liquid detection for capacitance and pressure. MGISP-Smart 8 is also capable of undertaking pipette functions for different volumes, different channels and unequal intervals — making it adaptable to microplates, reservoirs and tubes. Meanwhile, the high precision integrated rotatable gripper directly connects to the peripheral integration instrument and detects gripping status in real-time to ensure experiment stability.

Triple stacked sliding deck design that's highly compatible with different applications

Beyond the pipette and gripper functions, MGISP-Smart 8 is extremely user-friendly and flexible with exceptional attention to details. The main workstation's triple stacked sliding deck design is adaptable to different modules, allowing users to flexibly combine modules like building blocks and conveniently replace modules at any time for applications' protocols.

With 36 independent sliding tracks on the deck, MGISP-Smart 8 supports up to 30 SBS-standard layouts and works with seven types of consumable carriers. All tracks and deck positions are equipped with a position-sensing function, as well as induction functions to avoid misplacement errors in carrier and consumable advancement. MGISP-Smart 8 also works with different types of functional modules and is compatible with third-party kits with a flexible software.

As a flexible automated pipetting system, MGISP-Smart 8 covers different application scenarios in genomics, cell biology, proteomics, drug development, microbial screening and more. By fully automating operations, laboratories can improve efficiency; reduce errors in complex, repetitive liquid handling protocols; and free out researchers from tedious sample preparation work so they can devote more time onto more valuable tasks.

MGISP-Smart 8 will be on display at MEDLAB Middle East until 27 January. Following MEDLAB, MGI will showcase the system at The Festival of Genomics & Biodata in London between 25-28 January online, and SLAS 2022 in Boston between 7-9 February. Please come to see us and discuss your customized protocols and learn its flexible and adaptable features.

About MGI

MGI Tech Co. Ltd. (MGI), headquartered in Shenzhen, is committed to building core tools and technology to lead life science through intelligent innovation. Based on its proprietary technology, MGI focuses on research & development, production and sales of sequencing instruments, reagents, and related products to support life science research, agriculture, precision medicine and healthcare. MGI is a leading producer of clinical high-throughput gene sequencers*, and its multi-omics platforms include genetic sequencing*, medical imaging, and laboratory automation. MGI's mission is to develop and promote advanced life science tools for future healthcare. For more information, please visit the MGI website or connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn or YouTube.