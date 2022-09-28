MHI and Institut Teknologi Bandung Launch Joint R&D for Ammonia-Fired Power Generation Using Gas Turbines in Indonesia

[Pictured from left to right] Junichiro Masada (Senior Fellow and Senior General Manager, Energy Transition Division/MHI), Prof. I Gede Wenten (Vice Rector/ITB) and Dr. Yuli Setyo Indartono (Chairman of Institute for Research and Community Services/ITB) at signing of agreement on Joint R&D for Ammonia-Fired Power Generation Using Gas Turbines in Indonesia