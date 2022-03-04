MHI Announces Changes in Executive-level Personnel

TOKYO, Mar 4, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Aero Engines, Ltd. (MHIAEL), a group company of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) has announced the appointment of Masanori Ushida as President & Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective April 1, 2022. He succeeds Katsuyuki Shimauchi, who will continue to serve as Member of the Board of MHIAEL after serving as the first President & CEO of MHIAEL for more than seven years.Mr. Ushida assumes the role of President & CEO after serving as Member of the Board and Senior Vice President of Commercial Engines since October 2020. He brings his more than 30 years of experience in MHI's aerospace business which includes multiple leadership roles ranging from manufacturing engineering, engine design to program management. He has also successfully grown MHIAEL's commercial engine maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) business to become one of the company's core businesses.During his tenure as President & CEO, Mr. Shimauchi has successfully led the establishment of MHIAEL by ways of company split from MHI in October 2014 and managed to grow its revenues in three folds by 2019. He has also successfully navigated the company through one of the most challenging periods in aerospace history and formed a pathway for continued and further growth of the business including establishment of MHIAEL's second production site in Nagasaki.Commenting on the appointment, Katsuyuki Shimauchi said, "The time has now come for me to step down and hand over to the next generation. Mr. Ushida is a tested leader who has successfully led our commercial engine programs with deep industry expertise and a fundamental understanding of our business. He also has a proven track record of building strong relationships with our stake holders, including customers and business partners. This is a crucial time for aero engine business, and I am very confident that he will help advance MHIAEL's further growth."Masanori Ushida added, "I am honored to take up this opportunity at such an important time for MHIAEL. Under Mr. Shimauchi's strong leadership, MHI's aero engine business has grown significantly and strengthened our position in the aviation industry. Inheriting his great achievements, I look forward to continue working with our customers, business partners and our team to realize our full potential."Copyright 2022 JCN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.jcnnewswire.com