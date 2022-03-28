MHI Group to Conduct Feasibility Study for Applying CO2 Capture Technology at Aluminium Smelting Plant in Bahrain

TOKYO, Mar 28, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries EMEA, Ltd. (MHI-EMEA), MHI's regional headquarters for the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering, Ltd. (MHIENG), a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, have begun examining the feasibility of applying CO2 capture technologies at an aluminium smelting plant operated by Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba), a major aluminium producer based in Bahrain.

MOU signing ceremony

In regard to this project, MHI-EMEA, as the main party to the contract, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Alba regarding the feasibility of applying CO2 capture technology. MHIENG will provide the Alba plant with the KM CDR Process jointly developed with Kansai Electric Power Co., Inc. (KEPCO).



When realized, it will be the world's first application of CO2 capture technology in the aluminium industry.As MHI Group aims to take advantage of business opportunities around the world by expanding the range of applications for CO2 capture technology, this collaboration is highly significant from the standpoint of both an application of CO2 capture technology in a new field, and enhancing MHI Group's presence in the Middle East.



A signing ceremony was held on January 19, 2022. Attending for Alba was Chairman Shaikh Daij bin Salman bin Daij Al Khalifa, CEO Ali Al Baqali, and Chief Power Officer Amin Sultan, with MHI-EMEA represented by CEO Kentaro Hosomi.



Alba Chairman Shaikh Daij bin Salman bin Daij Al Khalifa commented: "Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) matters are fronting everything we do in Alba. This MOU will play a fundamental role as we want to be accelerators and embed sustainability considerations in our operations to be more environmentally responsible and inclusive. We are also pleased to partner with MHI Group -- a proven leader in carbon capture technology -- as we chart our journey in our race to decarbonization."



MHI-EMEA CEO Kentaro Hosomi, commenting on the conclusion of the MOU, said: "As a market leader in decarbonization technology such as carbon capture, storage and utilization (CCUS), MHI Group is proud to support Alba and the Kingdom of Bahrain in reaching their ambitious sustainability goals. It is partnerships such as this that enable the industry to move quickly on the way to carbon neutrality."



As one of the leading companies in Bahrain, Alba's decarbonization efforts will play an important role in achieving the Kingdom's net zero and renewable energy targets, recently announced by Bahrain's Prime Minister, H.R.H. Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa.



MHI Group today is undertaking strategic strengthening of its energy transition business, and the development of a CO2 ecosystem is central to those initiatives. CCUS is garnering attention as an effective means for realizing a carbon neutral society. MHIENG, key players in MHI's energy transition strategy, by promoting broad adoption of high-performance CO2 capture technology worldwide, will contribute to reducing greenhouse gas emissions on a global scale, part of MHI's ongoing commitment to help protect the global environment.



About Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C.



Starting as a 120,000 tonnes per annum smelter in 1971, Alba, today, is the world's largest aluminium smelter ex-China with a production of more than 1.561 million metric tonnes per annum (2021). Its diverse product portfolio of Standard and Value-Added Products (VAP)s are exported to more than 240 global customers through its sales offices in Europe (Zurich), Asia (Hong Kong & Singapore) and subsidiary office in the U.S. Alba is dual listed on Bahrain Bourse and London Stock Exchange and its shareholders are Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company B.S.C. - (69.38%), SABIC Industrial Investments Company (SIIC) (20.62%) and General Public (10%).



Over the last five decades, Alba has been a major contributor to the social, industrial, and economic development of the Kingdom of Bahrain. The Company is at the heart of a thriving Bahrain's aluminium sector, which accounts for approximately 12% of the country's GDP. Renowned for being an employer of choice, Alba is a model in Employee Training and Development and employs over 3,100 people across its operations (2021), of which 84% are Bahraini nationals. It is noteworthy that in 2021, Alba achieved more than 581,000 training- hours despite the challenges of COVID-19.



Alba is recognised as one of the top industrial companies in the world with high standards in Environment practices, Social contribution and Corporate Governance. Over 50 years, the Company has invested into projects that had a positive impact on the society in which it operates. More recently, Alba's US$37.5 million zero-waste Spent Pot Lining Treatment Plant, the upcoming 5-plus MW Solar Farm Project and strategic role in the future Aluminium Downstream Park are a testimony of Alba's Sustainability Roadmap that will meet the goals of Bahrain's Economic Vision 2030 as well as the Net Zero Carbon targets led by HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain in COP26 summit. In addition, globally-recognised certifications such as ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 27001, ISO 45001, IATF 16949:2016 and ASI Performance Standard Certification and Ecovadis attest to Alba's actions to produce aluminium responsibly and sustainably.



Safety of its employees and contractors' workforce remains Alba's top priority. Over the years, the Company has maintained an excellent track record in Safety and Health for which it has won prestigious international awards such as the RoSPA Award 2021 (8 years in a row) and International Safety Award with Merit from British Safety Council in 2020. Alba stayed strong on its journey of Safety Excellence by topping more than 20 million safe working-hours without any Lost Time Injury (LTI) by end of 2021.



Alba has also been recognised internationally for its strong values and operating excellence, with the most recent ones being top ESG performer in Bahrain by ESG Invest; Safeguard Label from Bureau Veritas; and Best Corporate Governance Award by Ethical Boardroom. For more information on Alba, please visit



About MHIENG's CO2 capture technology



MHIENG (at the time, MHI) has been working to develop the KM CDR Process and Advanced KM CDR Process jointly with Kansai Electric Power Co., Inc. (KEPCO) since 1990. As of February 2022, 13 units have been supplied for plants using the KM CDR Process, with a further 3 units currently under construction. MHIENG is the world's leading company in this field.



Product information: Decarbonization (CO2 Capture Plant)

https://www.mhi.com/products/engineering/co2plants.html



Copyright 2022 JCN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.jcnnewswire.com TOKYO, Mar 28, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries EMEA, Ltd. (MHI-EMEA), MHI's regional headquarters for the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering, Ltd. (MHIENG), a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, have begun examining the feasibility of applying CO2 capture technologies at an aluminium smelting plant operated by Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba), a major aluminium producer based in Bahrain.In regard to this project, MHI-EMEA, as the main party to the contract, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Alba regarding the feasibility of applying CO2 capture technology. MHIENG will provide the Alba plant with the KM CDR Process jointly developed with Kansai Electric Power Co., Inc. (KEPCO).When realized, it will be the world's first application of CO2 capture technology in the aluminium industry.As MHI Group aims to take advantage of business opportunities around the world by expanding the range of applications for CO2 capture technology, this collaboration is highly significant from the standpoint of both an application of CO2 capture technology in a new field, and enhancing MHI Group's presence in the Middle East.A signing ceremony was held on January 19, 2022. Attending for Alba was Chairman Shaikh Daij bin Salman bin Daij Al Khalifa, CEO Ali Al Baqali, and Chief Power Officer Amin Sultan, with MHI-EMEA represented by CEO Kentaro Hosomi.Alba Chairman Shaikh Daij bin Salman bin Daij Al Khalifa commented: "Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) matters are fronting everything we do in Alba. This MOU will play a fundamental role as we want to be accelerators and embed sustainability considerations in our operations to be more environmentally responsible and inclusive. We are also pleased to partner with MHI Group -- a proven leader in carbon capture technology -- as we chart our journey in our race to decarbonization."MHI-EMEA CEO Kentaro Hosomi, commenting on the conclusion of the MOU, said: "As a market leader in decarbonization technology such as carbon capture, storage and utilization (CCUS), MHI Group is proud to support Alba and the Kingdom of Bahrain in reaching their ambitious sustainability goals. It is partnerships such as this that enable the industry to move quickly on the way to carbon neutrality."As one of the leading companies in Bahrain, Alba's decarbonization efforts will play an important role in achieving the Kingdom's net zero and renewable energy targets, recently announced by Bahrain's Prime Minister, H.R.H. Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa.MHI Group today is undertaking strategic strengthening of its energy transition business, and the development of a CO2 ecosystem is central to those initiatives. CCUS is garnering attention as an effective means for realizing a carbon neutral society. MHIENG, key players in MHI's energy transition strategy, by promoting broad adoption of high-performance CO2 capture technology worldwide, will contribute to reducing greenhouse gas emissions on a global scale, part of MHI's ongoing commitment to help protect the global environment.About Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C.Starting as a 120,000 tonnes per annum smelter in 1971, Alba, today, is the world's largest aluminium smelter ex-China with a production of more than 1.561 million metric tonnes per annum (2021). Its diverse product portfolio of Standard and Value-Added Products (VAP)s are exported to more than 240 global customers through its sales offices in Europe (Zurich), Asia (Hong Kong & Singapore) and subsidiary office in the U.S. Alba is dual listed on Bahrain Bourse and London Stock Exchange and its shareholders are Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company B.S.C. - (69.38%), SABIC Industrial Investments Company (SIIC) (20.62%) and General Public (10%).Over the last five decades, Alba has been a major contributor to the social, industrial, and economic development of the Kingdom of Bahrain. The Company is at the heart of a thriving Bahrain's aluminium sector, which accounts for approximately 12% of the country's GDP. Renowned for being an employer of choice, Alba is a model in Employee Training and Development and employs over 3,100 people across its operations (2021), of which 84% are Bahraini nationals. It is noteworthy that in 2021, Alba achieved more than 581,000 training- hours despite the challenges of COVID-19.Alba is recognised as one of the top industrial companies in the world with high standards in Environment practices, Social contribution and Corporate Governance. Over 50 years, the Company has invested into projects that had a positive impact on the society in which it operates. More recently, Alba's US$37.5 million zero-waste Spent Pot Lining Treatment Plant, the upcoming 5-plus MW Solar Farm Project and strategic role in the future Aluminium Downstream Park are a testimony of Alba's Sustainability Roadmap that will meet the goals of Bahrain's Economic Vision 2030 as well as the Net Zero Carbon targets led by HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain in COP26 summit. In addition, globally-recognised certifications such as ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 27001, ISO 45001, IATF 16949:2016 and ASI Performance Standard Certification and Ecovadis attest to Alba's actions to produce aluminium responsibly and sustainably.Safety of its employees and contractors' workforce remains Alba's top priority. Over the years, the Company has maintained an excellent track record in Safety and Health for which it has won prestigious international awards such as the RoSPA Award 2021 (8 years in a row) and International Safety Award with Merit from British Safety Council in 2020. Alba stayed strong on its journey of Safety Excellence by topping more than 20 million safe working-hours without any Lost Time Injury (LTI) by end of 2021.Alba has also been recognised internationally for its strong values and operating excellence, with the most recent ones being top ESG performer in Bahrain by ESG Invest; Safeguard Label from Bureau Veritas; and Best Corporate Governance Award by Ethical Boardroom. For more information on Alba, please visit www.albasmelter.com About MHIENG's CO2 capture technologyMHIENG (at the time, MHI) has been working to develop the KM CDR Process and Advanced KM CDR Process jointly with Kansai Electric Power Co., Inc. (KEPCO) since 1990. As of February 2022, 13 units have been supplied for plants using the KM CDR Process, with a further 3 units currently under construction. MHIENG is the world's leading company in this field.Product information: Decarbonization (CO2 Capture Plant)Copyright 2022 JCN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.jcnnewswire.com