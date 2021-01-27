MHI-MS Names next-generation deck cranes "S Series"

TOKYO, Jan 27, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - The "S Series" is equipped with a Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) as standard and can record operation time, operation mode, and alarm activation status on a general-purpose memory card (SD card). By checking these records, users can grasp the condition of equipment and perform prompt troubleshooting. The optional upgrade, Data Logging Advanced (DLA) is also available. With additional hydraulic/speed sensors, DLA-equipped cranes enable crews to accurately diagnose the performance of hydraulic equipment themselves."S-Series Connected" is a DLA-equipped S Series model with a remote communication function. MHI-MS has completed its development and applied it to actual bulker ships. The operation data of the deck crane is automatically transferred to the ship bridge by radio communication. This allows the bridge crew to centrally manage the deck crane operating status.With the introduction of this next-generation deck crane, MHI-MS has realized support for maintenance management and troubleshooting by crews themselves. With the S Series, MHI-MS will further promote digitalization and contribute to the reduction of life cycle costs and accident risks by providing user-friendly products.Copyright 2021 JCN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.jcnnewswire.com