MHI Rated Top Brand of Heat Pumps by Leading New Zealand Consumer Organization

TOKYO, Sep 3, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems, Ltd. (MHI Thermal Systems), a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, through its Australian subsidiary Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Air-conditioners Australia, Pty. Ltd. (MHIAA), has for the first time been selected as the Top Brand of Heat Pumps in the Heat Pumps / Air Conditioners category by Consumer NZ, a long-standing product satisfaction review organization in New Zealand that recommends the top brands on the market. Based on the results of a survey of 1,880 consumers, combined with the product tests comparisons, a total of 20 models of residential and commercial-use heat pumps from MHI Thermal Systems, sold by MHIAA under the Mitsubishi Heavy Industries brand, were compared with models from seven other manufacturers, with MHI selected as the top brand overall.

Consumer NZ is a non-profit, membership-based product review organization focused on consumer protection, well regarded in New Zealand for more than 60 years. It conducts product reviews and customer satisfaction surveys of household appliances and other consumer goods to assist consumers with purchasing decisions, and each year selects its recommended brands for each product category. The performance of heat pumps was compared according to such factors as "Heating efficiency," "Low-temp performance," "Outdoor noise," and "Indoor noise."



Customer satisfaction was measured based on a survey of consumers who purchased one of these units in the last five years, assessing such factors as performance, reliability, price, overall satisfaction, and whether the consumer would purchase the same product again. Based on these results, MHI was rated the highest overall among the recommended brands, receiving high marks for performance, with minimal technical issues, and high level of customer satisfaction.



MHIAA has also been recognized as the Best Air Conditioner Brand for three consecutive years since 2018 by CHOICE (the Australian Consumers Association), Australia's leading consumer advocacy group, as well as rated the Most Satisfied Customers of Air Conditioners in Australia for two consecutive years from 2019 by Canstar Blue Pty. Ltd., and the highest rated brand for 2020 by the Australian market survey site Finder. This latest award from Consumer NZ follows these achievements.



Expressing his delight at having received this honor, MHIAA Managing Director Yuji Ito said: "We are constantly striving to enhance our brand presence in both Australia and New Zealand. I am extremely pleased by the high ratings we've received from customers in New Zealand, which led to this award."



MHI Thermal Systems provides air conditioning products built on engineering expertise accumulated over more than 130 years and strives to offer that value to customers worldwide. Bolstered by this recent honor, MHI Thermal Systems will continue to work to develop technologies and products that precisely serve consumers, and with its comprehensive technical capabilities derived from the synergy created by the breadth of the heating and cooling domain in which it specializes, will provide optimal thermal solutions to meet diverse and varied market needs.



About MHI Group



Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, logistics & infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit



