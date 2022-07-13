MHI Receives MSCI's ESG Rating of "AA" for the First Time

TOKYO, Jul 13, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) has received an ESG Rating of "AA" from MSCI(Note) for the first time. The new 2022 rating represents an upgrade from the Company's previous "A" rating, and it demonstrates the high assessment MSCI accords to MHI's ESG initiatives.



MSCI's ESG Ratings are given in seven ranked grades in descending order from AAA to CCC, based on the firm's analysis of a company's initiatives relating to environmental, social and governance issues. MSCI's ESG Ratings serve as a global index for making ESG investments.



MHI is currently selected for inclusion in all four of the ESG investment indices used by Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), which is the largest pension fund in the world: FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index, MSCI Japan ESG Select Leaders Index, MSCI Japan Empowering Women Index (WIN), and S&P/JPX Carbon Efficient Index. The Company is also included in the Asia Pacific Index of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), one of the world's leading ESG stock investment indices.



Going forward, MHI will continue to harness the power of technology to develop solutions to the world's social issues, marking growth as a business corporation that contributes to achieving a sustainable society and a secure future for the earth and all who inhabit it.



MSCI Inc. is an American financial services provider based in New York and listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). MSCI provides a variety of tools to support investment decisions by institutional investors around the world, including large public pension funds, asset management companies, hedge funds, etc.



