MHI RJ Aviation Group and Aero HygenX sign a cooperation agreement for Marketing and Distribution of RAY UV-C Robot

MHIRJ, the largest Regional MRO in the world, to market RAY product line to CRJ Series operators

RAY UV-C Robot disinfection reduces potential negative impact on aircraft interiors and sensitive equipment

Both RAY and the CRJ Series aircraft are proudly Canadian products

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aero HygenX, makers of the "RAY" line of UV-C light disinfecting technologies for aviation, and MHI RJ Aviation Group (MHIRJ) are pleased to announce that they have signed an agreement for the marketing of Aero HygenX's autonomous UV-C cabin disinfecting products. The signing of this agreement marks the beginning of a new cooperation between Aero HygenX and MHIRJ. It will make faster, greener cabin disinfection readily available globally to operators of approximately 1300 CRJ Series aircraft.



MHI RJ Head of Aftermarket Customer & Product Support Mr. Robert Duffield and Aero HygenX CEO Mr. Arash Mahin signing the Cooperation Agreement in Saint-Sauveur, Québec

Under the agreement, MHIRJ will support Aero HygenX in marketing the RAY line of chemical-free disinfection solutions. The RAY line, which uses UV-C light technology proven by Aero HygenX to eliminate pathogens from cabin surfaces and air, will be offered to CRJ operators as an alternative cabin disinfection method. Furthermore, MHIRJ will include information about the Aero HygenX's technologies within its technical publications.

Commenting on the agreement, Robert Duffield, Head of Aftermarket Customer and Product Support at MHIRJ stated:

"Aero HygenX is a dynamic start-up with global vision and advanced technology that's designed to improve health and safety as our industry gets back on track. At MHIRJ, we applaud solutions that aim at keeping our operators and their passengers safe while offering clean green alternatives."

Aero HygenX CEO, Arash Mahin said:

"We are thrilled to have been selected by MHIRJ as an innovative cabin disinfection option for their valued CRJ operators. MHIRJ has a long-standing reputation for superior aftermarket care and service, and we are committed to enhance the daily operations of CRJ operators through the abilities of RAY. It's especially rewarding to know that RAY products, which are manufactured in Ottawa, are now much more likely to be disinfecting a global fleet of Canadian-made aircraft."

Designed for the transportation industry, RAY is a compact and light-weight autonomous robot which uses motion sensing technology to autonomously navigate interior spaces and disinfect surfaces quickly, safely and without the use of harmful chemicals, using UV-C light.

Based on tests conducted by Aero HygenX, RAY has the ability to disinfect a CRJ aircraft in as little as five minutes and can also be used to disinfect lavatory and cockpit areas. RAY has been optimized for various aircraft types and comes equipped with HygenX Stream, a customizable software that records and transmits usage data wirelessly to the cloud, providing valuable system health monitoring and status updates to the operator.

About The MHI RJ Aviation Group

The MHI RJ Aviation Group (MHIRJ) provides comprehensive critical operational, engineering and customer support solutions including maintenance, refurbishment, technical publications, marketing and sales activities for the global regional aircraft industry. Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, and bolstered by an Aerospace Engineering Centre, MHIRJ's network of service centres, support offices and parts depots are positioned in important aviation hubs in the U.S., Canada and Germany. A wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., the MHI RJ Aviation Group includes MHI RJ Aviation ULC (Canada), MHI RJ Aviation Inc. (U.S.A.) and MHI RJ Aviation GmbH (Germany).

For more information about MHIRJ, please visit: www.mhirj.com

About MHI

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), headquartered in Tokyo, is one of the world's leading industrial firms with 80,000 group employees and annual consolidated revenues of around US$38 billion. For more than 130 years, the company has channeled big thinking into innovative and integrated solutions that move the world forward. MHI owns a unique business portfolio covering land, sea, sky and even space. MHI delivers innovative and integrated solutions across a wide range of industries from commercial aviation and transportation to power plants and gas turbines, and from machinery and infrastructure to integrated defense and space systems.

For more information, please visit MHI's website: www.mhi.com/index.html

*CRJ, CRJ Series and MHIRJ are trademarks of MHI RJ Aviation ULC or its affiliates.

About Aero HygenX

Aero HygenX is setting a new precedent for air and surface disinfection in the passenger transport sector. Headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, Aero HygenX is a dynamic technology company harnessing the power of Ultra-Violet (UV-C) light to develop safe, efficient, and autonomous hygiene solutions that promote kill pathogens, protect crews, reduce the need for harsh chemical agents and restore passenger confidence in travel. The company's founders and executives combine a passion for aviation industry with 80+ years of combined experience in safety, quality management, airline operations, software, electrical engineering, and electromagnetics. The company's vision is to instill confidence in passengers to travel again and set a new precedent in the transportation disinfecting industry.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/aerohygenx/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/aerohygenx

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/aerohygenx/

Press Contact: Maryann Simpson, press@aerohygenx.com, Sales: info@aerohygenx.com, Web: www.aerohygenx.com, Tel: 1-800-260-0787; Nathalie Scott, MHI RJ Aviation Group, 1. 514.518.7542, Nathalie.Scott@mhirj.com, press@mhirj.com