MHI Thermal Systems' Air Conditioners for the Australian Market Receive Highest Ratings Once Again

TOKYO, Sep 10, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - For the fourth consecutive year, residential air conditioners manufactured by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems, Ltd. (MHI Thermal Systems) have been cited as the "Best Brand of Air Conditioners" by Australia's leading consumer advocacy group CHOICE, the Australian Consumers Association; and for the third straight year, the lineup has been certified as the No.1 brand in customer satisfaction by Canstar Blue Pty. Ltd., an organization that conducts consumer surveys in Australia and the greater Oceania region. The air conditioners are marketed by MHI Thermal Systems' local subsidiary, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Air-Conditioners Australia, Pty. Ltd. (MHIAA). Earlier this year, they received top ratings from the Australian product review site Finder and from New Zealand's highly respected consumer advocacy organization Consumer NZ.



The "Best Brand" designation awarded by CHOICE is based on a survey of customer satisfaction and product reliability as well as a review of actual cooling capacity figures over a 12-month period. According to CHOICE, its 2021 survey was conducted on 1,700 members operating a total of more than 200 different air conditioners. MHIAA's residential units received a customer satisfaction rating of 94% and a reliability rating of 90%; their overall score was 74%, exceeding the 71% for which they had garnered the Best Brand designation in 2020 and placing them above all other brands surveyed.



Canstar Blue's "Most Satisfied Customers Award" in the air conditioner category is based on ratings received in seven (categories: overall satisfaction, reliability, ease of use, connectivity, noise while operating, value for money, and functionality and features. The Canstar Blue survey was conducted on consumers who had purchased new air conditioners within the last three years; their scores in each category were tabulated, and final ratings were given on a scale of 1 to 5. MHIAA's offerings received scores of 5 stars in 6 of the 7 categories, more than any of the other air conditioners surveyed, resulting in a 5 star rating for "overall satisfaction" and the receipt of the Most Satisfied Customers Award.



CHOICE is an independent Australian consumer advocacy group with a 60-year history and membership exceeding 200,000 consumers. The organization seeks to increase consumer benefit by providing information adequate to enable consumers to choose products and services with confidence. CHOICE conducts its activities independently and transparently, without any outside financial support. Its evaluation standards enjoy strong authority within Australia's circulation market.



Canstar Blue, established in 2010, is the most authoritative consumer review and comparison website in Australia and the broader Oceania region. Once every year it presents its "Canstar Blue Most Satisfied Customers Awards" in more than 150 categories of consumer goods and services, to enable consumers to make better informed, economically sound purchasing decisions. Its rankings are based on actual consumer review ratings.



Yuji Ito, Managing Director of MHIAA, happily welcomed news of the double awards. "These awards, based on customer reviews of our products, are a supreme honor. As a company, MHIAA takes pride in providing products of outstanding reliability and functionality to the markets of Australia and New Zealand. Going forward, we will continue to devote our full capabilities to enable us to provide products that will meet, and exceed, the customer's expectations."



MHIAA was established as MHI Thermal Systems' air-conditioner sales and service base in Australia in 2009. Headquartered in Sydney, the company has branches throughout Australia as well as in New Zealand, making for a network that enables sales and service activities closely coordinated with the needs of each local market. Receipt, again this year, of the CHOICE and Canstar Blue awards is seen as recognition not only of the high performance of MHIAA's products but also of its continuous efforts to satisfy local customers.



Spurred on by the latest awards, going forward MHI Thermal Systems will continue developing the technologies and products that customers want, applying its comprehensive technological capabilities derived from synergies in its broad-based air-conditioning and refrigeration operations to provide optimal thermal solutions to a diverse range of customer needs.



About MHI Group



Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, logistics & infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit



Copyright 2021 JCN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.jcnnewswire.com