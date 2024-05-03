Mi Casa Tequila Wins Gold at 2024 San Francisco World Spirits Competition and Introduces New Limited-Edition Offerings

Mi Casa Tequila has won gold at the 2024 San Francisco World Spirits Competition and introduced limited-edition offerings. The family's dedication to their craft is reflected in their Blanco, Small Batch XA, and Single Barrel XA, which feature a refreshed design and unique flavor profiles.

Mi Casa Tequila, a single-estate brand rooted in the heart of Michoacán, proudly announces its gold medal win at the 2024 San Francisco World Spirits Competition and introduces its new Limited-Edition offerings. This prestigious recognition along with their new releases, underscore the efforts of the Rodriguez family and their unwavering commitment to producing tequila with the depth of character and complexity that rivals the finest spirits worldwide.

New Limited-Edition Offerings:



10-Year Blanco: Single-estate agave from Michoacán’s highlands double distilled and rested in stainless steel for 10 years. Bottled at 91 proof, this tequila offers a profile any enthusiast will love, neat or in a cocktail. Awarded 2024 SFWSC Gold Medal.



9-Year Small Batch Extra Añejo: Six unique blends crafted from 8 to 12 barrels each, mixed to taste and proofed to perfection. These blends are complex and delectable, reflecting the brand’s dedication to excellence.

9-Year Single Barrel Extra Añejo: Over 40 barrels were chosen for their remarkable flavor, with each barrel’s tequila adjusted to the right balance. The bottles are labeled with barrel information and a diagram to indicate its position in the rickhouse.

A Refreshing New Look:

These limited-edition offerings feature a refreshed design, distinguished by a colorful monarch butterfly wing design on the side label, representing both the brand's heritage and its transformation.

Family Tradition:

Mi Casa Tequila is a labor of love crafted by a family rooted in Michoacán. For over two decades, the family has worked tirelessly to cultivate and refine its offerings, intertwining tradition with modern craftsmanship. Their dedication to excellence culminated in this year's gold medal win and shines a spotlight on the unique approach of steel conditioning tequila.

Limited Availability:

These limited editions have a staggered release to extend their availability. However, due to high demand, tequila enthusiasts and collectors are urged to act quickly to secure their bottles.

Availability and Distribution:

Mi Casa Tequila is imported by Lot001 Brands and available in select locations and online, providing tequila enthusiasts worldwide the opportunity to experience its unique flavors and craftsmanship.

For more domestic sales, please contact: admin@lot001brands.com

For all other inquiries, visit www.micasatequila.com

About the company: Mi Casa Tequila is a single-estate tequila brand rooted in Michoacán, Mexico. Founded by the Rodriguez family, the brand is dedicated to crafting premium tequila by combining traditional methods with modern craftsmanship. Mi Casa offers a range of unique expressions, including the award-winning 10-Year Blanco, Small Batch Extra Añejo, and Single Barrel Extra Añejo, each embodying the depth of character and complexity that rivals the finest spirits. Mi Casa Tequila is committed to producing tequila with integrity, drawing on its rich heritage while embracing innovation. The brand is available in select locations and online, allowing tequila enthusiasts worldwide to savor its distinctive flavors.

