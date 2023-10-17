Miami Small Business Consultant: Customer Acquisition Strategy Course Launched

TAG 9 Inc. (+1 888-452-3411), a Miami-based marketing agency, has launched a course for small business owners looking to grow, covering topics like customer acquisition and funding preparation strategies.

—

This new course is designed to address the challenges faced by small businesses in driving growth and securing funding, offering insights and practical approaches for market expansion.

Interested parties can learn more at https://tag9inc.com

Experts predict a forthcoming change in the job market spurred by the latest advancements in advanced artificial intelligence, with Business Insider reporting that 300 million jobs globally could be disrupted. TAG 9 Inc. aims to address these concerns, teaching small business owners how to take control of their future and achieve financial freedom.

The course is a 36-month challenge with the main objective of educating participants in the seven forms of income, making them less vulnerable to the changing job market dynamics. TAG 9 Inc. says that by following the program's seven steps, entrepreneurs can secure their future and have the resources to live a comfortable and secure retirement.

The course teaches how to find a B2B business model that can be easily replicated and scaled and covers key areas such as strategies for market expansion, funding preparation, customer acquisition, and investor pitching. With this curriculum, TAG 9 Inc. provides participants with the knowledge and skills necessary for business expansion.

"By signing up for this course, you can gain access to valuable information and resources that will help you achieve the financial stability and security you need to live your dream life," said a company spokesperson.

TAG 9 Inc.'s program puts great emphasis on mindset, sharing tools to remove mental blockages standing in the way of a successful business. This holistic approach integrates spiritual, mental, physical, and financial health into the course, aiming to reduce stress and elevate mental clarity.

Additionally, program participants will learn skills like market analysis, relationship building, and the development of value propositions that resonate with the target audience, thereby enhancing the overall business appeal to both customers and potential investors.

About TAG 9 Inc.

The multi-award-winning agency's team consists of 60 professionals who have helped over 1,300 clients. In addition to the 36-month course, the firm offers one-on-one sessions and access to a community of entrepreneurs.

More details are available at https://tag9inc.com/

