Miami Swim Week continues to make waves in the global fashion scene, hosting a series of highly anticipated events during New York Fashion Week (NYFW) 2025.

With a focus on innovation, sustainability, and cutting-edge design, these events highlighted the Spring-Summer 2025 collections from top swimwear designers and celebrated the collaborative spirit of the fashion industry.

Sustainable Fashion Presentation by Smart Swimsuits

One of the key highlights of Miami Swim Week's participation in NYFW was the Sustainable Fashion Presentation by Smart Swimsuits, a brand leading the charge in eco-conscious swimwear. The collection, which merges cutting-edge technology with sustainable materials, showcased how fashion can be both innovative and environmentally responsible.

The Spring-Summer 2025 collection from Smart Swimsuits featured designs made from recycled ocean plastics and biodegradable fabrics, all while maintaining a sleek, stylish aesthetic. These swimsuits are designed to not only make a statement on the runway but also contribute to the growing movement toward reducing the environmental footprint of the fashion industry.

NYFW Spring/Summer 2025 Shows

The NYFW shows, hosted by Miami Swim Week, featured a stunning array of designs from celebrated swimwear brands. The participating designers—Axil Swim, Barquita, Andrea Venturoli, Ekay Collection, and ÖFUURË

The Spring-Summer 2025 collections showcased a mix of bold prints, fluid silhouettes, and a return to vivid, tropical colors that echo the carefree energy of summer. Bright oranges, blues, and yellows dominated the color palette, while eco-friendly materials and multifunctional swimwear pieces were prominent throughout the collections.

One of the emerging trends from the shows is the integration of versatile swimwear that can easily transition from beach to evening wear, allowing consumers to invest in pieces that are both stylish and functional. Designers like Andrea Venturoli and Ekay Collection emphasized elegant, adaptable designs, while Axil Swim and ÖFUURË introduced swimwear that features unique, sustainable fabrics without compromising on style.

Exclusive Fashion Industry Reception at the Civilian Hotel

In addition to the fashion shows, Miami Swim Week hosted an exclusive Fashion Industry Reception at the luxurious Civilian Hotel. This event was a unique opportunity for fashion industry professionals to connect, network, and celebrate the success of NYFW in a relaxed and sophisticated environment. The reception created a platform for designers, stylists, and influencers to exchange ideas and discuss the latest trends in the fashion industry.

A Special Contribution from Miami Stylist Daria Beloyvan

A key figure behind the scenes at these events was Miami-based fashion stylist Daria Beloyvan, who contributed her extensive expertise to the preparation and execution of the shows. Daria, known for her international experience and work at prestigious fashion weeks around the world, volunteered her styling talents to elevate the presentation of the Spring-Summer 2025 collections. Daria’s participation was instrumental in ensuring that each show was flawlessly executed, from the initial styling concepts to the final runway looks. Her expert eye helped bring the designers' visions to life, ensuring that every piece was styled with precision and creativity.

Trends for Spring-Summer 2025

Reflecting on the trends showcased during NYFW, Daria noted the emphasis on sustainable fashion, multifunctional swimwear, and the bold use of color. "This season, we're seeing a lot of innovation in terms of eco-conscious materials and designs that serve multiple purposes," Daria shared. "The collections are vibrant, playful, and practical—exactly what modern consumers are looking for in swimwear." As Miami Swim Week continues to push boundaries and set trends in the fashion industry, we look forward to seeing how these exciting designs will influence the swimwear market in the coming season.

