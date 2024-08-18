Miami’s New Reading Initiative with Mi Media Video Production

—

Sunshine Storytellers is a concept designed to attract new readers to the Miami-Dade Public Library System. The idea is simple: each reader has a little pet that represents Miami in its own way, there to read with people and accompany everyone as they explore new worlds, while also helping to support local South Florida causes.

The Miami Reading Pals video was created by Miami-based video production company Mi Media Productions, owned by Cuban-American filmmaker Manuel Izquierdo. Mi Media Productions is known for their creative approach to commercial video production, blending traditional live-action video with motion graphics and animation.

In this concept ad, created for Miami-Dade Libraries, a person is shown escaping into a book as the pages come to life, revealing the new Miami Reading Pals, called Sunshine Storytellers. These characters include a dolphin, an iguana, a flamingo, and even a little robot alien created by a Miami-Dade County student.

The Goal of Sunshine Storytellers

Mi Media Productions hopes this video inspires Miami-Dade County to adopt these little mascots to inspire more lifelong readers, while also creating plushie versions of these mascots to be sold at all libraries and book fairs. The proceeds of these plushies would be donated to local causes. Over the years, there has been an increasing push to attract readers from younger demographics and those who enjoy manga and anime. These Miami Pals are designed to do just that while maintaining the flair Miami is known for.

Other places like Seoul, South Korea, and Tokyo, Japan, have their own unique mascots to help build a culture around their public goods, which have only increased in popularity, even gaining worldwide recognition. As Miami becomes a world-class city, so too should its creative approaches be put front and center.

The Mission Behind This Project

Mi Media Productions hopes to stand out from the mascots of other world cities by blending live-action video with animation and motion graphics to create fun, eye-catching mascots that do well on social media while enabling the creation of future video and photo campaigns featuring the mascots in various scenarios. This isn’t just a commercial video; it’s a mission to inspire a new generation of readers here in South Florida while supporting the local community.

Conclusion

If anyone likes this video or thinks Miami should have its own set of reading pals called Sunshine Storytellers, support this creative initiative by sharing it or letting Miami-Dade Public Libraries know that people support reading pals, so Sunshine Storytellers can bring these animated characters to life.

