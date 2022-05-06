MIBR announces historic sponsorship with Bybit, a top crypto exchange that just arrived in Brazil

The organization highlighted the three-year partnership that will bring trading and fan engagement to the next level.

SAO PAULO​​, BRAZIL - Media OutReach - 6 May 2022 - MIBR, the biggest esports team in Brazil, brings on board Bybit, one of the fastest growing crypto exchanges in the world, as a new partner and sponsor for the following three years. This is the first sponsorship deal for Bybit since it announced its expansion into Brazil. The announcement marks Bybit's designation as the official sponsor of MIBR's professional teams of both male and female players across various competitive esports arenas such as CS:GO, Rainbow Six, Valorant and Free Fire.Bybit began collaborations with esports teams in 2021, scaling up synergy between the two fastest growing industries — esports and cryptocurrency — that are each on an up-only trajectory. Bybit is also a proud partner of Formula One's Oracle Red Bull Racing, several top esports teams in the world such as NAVI and Astralis, top-tier German Bundesliga football club Borussia Dortmund and Japanese J League football club Avispa Fukuoka. This is the first partnership in Brazil by the newcomer exchange player to the most populous country in Latin America. MIBR and Bybit will work together to deliver the partnership through unique consumer events and promotions around the world, tapping into MIBR's vast audience reach. The sponsorship will continue to put the Bybit name on the map in the esports space, in a symbolic move to bring closer two communities that are shaping up to redefine finance and sports.The MIBR and the Dubai-based crypto exchange will be curating content on crypto and financial education across the club's channels during the three-year partnership, expanding the intersection between the esports and crypto communities. The sponsorship will feature financial education resources for gamers looking to diversify and invest in digital currencies, as well as offer fan engagement to the next level with assets and experiences that will create a unique way to support and be with the team.For the CEO of MIBR, Roberta Coelho, Bybit came to boost the New Era of the organization, a new chapter of its history that started in 2022 and established the fan as the main focus. " I am glad to know that Bybit will be our partner for the next 36 months! Together we are going to place MIBR in Web 3.0, understand the interests of our fans in the digital assets universe and deliver the utmost experiences. As per Bybit's slogan, we will lead MIBR to the next level".With an overwhelmingly young demographic, esports is predicted to be an "up only" industry just as cryptocurrency is finding its way into mainstream portfolios globally. Many in the esports community will likely be keen to embrace a digital-first, borderless and decentralized asset class and will benefit from connecting with one of the best platforms facilitating cryptocurrency trading.MIBR esports players will be competing with traders worldwide in Bybit's flagship crypto trading event, the World Series of Trading (WSOT) 2022. Each team in Bybit's esports family is presenting their best players in the trading competition, leading cohorts towards victory for a lion's share in the record prize pool of $8 million and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).Bybit is also an ally in MIBR's mission of changing the perception of women in the gaming and technology world. "Gender equality is near and dear to Bybit's heart. In addition to the investments toward MIBR's female teams of CS:GO and Valorant, we will continue to create initiatives with the purpose of championing women gamers. Bybit Brazil will work with Bybit global to support women gamers on their paths to identifying and capturing Web 3.0 Opportunities," said a representative of Bybit Brazil."We are excited to partner with MIBR as the first sponsorship deal for Bybit Brazil. We share the vision of real sportsmanship, and the drive to be the best in the game. Whether you are in the business of innovative finance or competitive esports, to be a good player you need to put in hard work, hone your craft and build a strategy. As a digital asset platform, Bybit holds itself to a high standard in providing a secure and reliable experience for all of our users," added the Bybit Brazil representative.