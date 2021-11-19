SINGAPORE, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pragma announced that Michael Brevetta has joined the cybersecurity consultancy as its Head of Compliance, Conduct, and Regulatory Risk effective from 1st November 2021.



Michael Brevetta, Former Standard Chartered Head of Client Tax Information Compliance, Joins Pragma to Lead Regulatory Risk Practice

Brevetta brings over 18 years of experience as a lawyer and compliance professional focusing on financial services risk and regulation, Anti-Money Laundering/Combating the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) compliance, and tax information reporting and withholding.

Standard Chartered Bank benefited from his experience for four years; he led a Central Compliance team that ensured the bank's global compliance with applicable tax transparency and automatic exchange of information regimes.

Prior to that, Michael led PwC Singapore's US Regulations practice, advising financial institutions, including banks, insurers, and asset managers on large-scale regulatory implementation and operationalisation projects, including the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA) provisions, Common Reporting Standard (CRS), Volker Rule, and FATF recommendations on the treatment of tax evasion as a predicate offence to money laundering. Before joining Pragma, Brevetta was the Head of APAC Tax Reporting at a Swiss-based global bank.

At Pragma, Brevetta will take the lead by growing and overseeing Pragma's Compliance and Risk Advisory team, supporting the needs of financial services organisations, including banks, asset managers, exchanges, insurance companies, and fintech companies.

"In just five years, Pragma's Cyber Regulatory Risk work has accelerated tremendously, and having that additional depth and perspective in compliance advice for our global clients involved in adhering to technology risk requirements will be a major advantage for them in an increasingly complex and dynamic legal and regulatory landscape," said Pragma Co-Founder Manish Chawda.

"Joining the leadership team at Pragma is an excellent opportunity to leverage my experience to support an organisation that is truly changing the cybersecurity space as it expands its compliance and regulatory risk advisory service offerings," said Brevetta.

About Pragma

Pragma is a global Cyber Security and Regulatory Consulting firm that helps leading businesses, governments, and not-for-profit organisations strengthen cyber and regulatory resilience with a pragmatic approach.