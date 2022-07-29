MICHAEL GANSTER APPOINTED GENERAL MANAGER OF NICCOLO CHANGSHA

CHANGSHA, China, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Ganster has been appointed General Manager of Niccolo Changsha, part of the Hong Kong SAR-based Wharf Hotels. He takes the helm of Niccolo Hotels' third luxury hotel in mainland China which opened in October 2018, overseeing the hotel's business operations and identifying future property development, as well as growth opportunities. In the position, Michael will develop and curate authentic Changsha experiences with the highest standards in hospitality and raise the bar even higher.



Niccolo Changsha General Manager Mr. Michael Ganster

Michael was most recently General Manager of award-winning Niccolo Chengdu where he began in 2019 and led the team to perform at their best. Under his leadership, Niccolo Chengdu ranked first in Revenue per Available Room among its competitive set for the past three years, and outperformed competitors in both occupancy and Average Daily Rate.

Commenting on Michael's appointment, Wharf Hotels President Thomas Salg said, "Michael has done an outstanding job in positioning Niccolo Chengdu as one the city's premier luxury hotels. I am happy to support his move and know that he will drive great financial results, all while delivering exceptional experiences. He is an inspirational leader and role model from whom our colleagues will undoubtedly learn and flourish."

"I am honoured and beyond thrilled to join Niccolo Changsha," said Michael. "This role offers me a unique opportunity to utilise my broad experience and implement strategies to further elevate the hotel's distinctive offerings within the city's iconic International Finance Square. Along with passion and a new vision, I look forward to contributing in setting a stage to craft and deliver best-in-class unique guest experiences and service levels."

Born and raised in Austria, Michael is a dedicated, and passionate and professional hotelier with over 20 years of luxury hospitality experience in Europe, North America, the Middle East, and Asia. During his illustrious career with leading hospitality brands, he played host to multiple Heads of State, royalty, dignitaries, celebrities and artists.

Michael graduated from the renowned Hotel & Tourism Business College at Castle Klessheim in Salzburg, Austria. He enjoys the outdoors, plays tennis, and is a passionate scuba diver.

About Niccolo Hotels

New Encounters. Timeless Pleasures.

Niccolo Hotels is a collection of five contemporary chic hotels inspired by luxury fashion. Underpinning the brand is the desire to make life effortlessly luxurious for guests with engaging experiences, art and culture, and sophisticated spaces. The brand's first property Niccolo Chengdu opened in 2015, which was quickly followed by four further hotels – the brand's flagship The Murray, Hong Kong; Niccolo Changsha; Niccolo Chongqing and Niccolo Suzhou. Niccolo Hotels is a member of Wharf Hotels and Global Hotel Alliance, the world's largest alliance of independent hotel brands. Further details are available at niccolohotels.com.

About Niccolo Changsha

Niccolo Changsha is located in Hunan capital's premier address in Furong District entertainment and business hub. The hotel opened in October 2018, offering 241 contemporary chic rooms and spectacular suites between levels 86 and 92 of Changsha International Finance Square Tower One. Situated in the most vibrant part of the city, the hotel's facilities include modern function, social and meeting spaces with scenic views of the city and Xiang river; The Conservatory; the luxurious Niccolo Ballroom; a sophisticated Tea Lounge, BAR 93, Niccolo Kitchen, and The Spa at Niccolo and Fitness Centre. Further details are available at niccolohotels.com.