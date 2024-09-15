Michael James of James Trial Law Proudly Accepts the Elite Lawyer Recognition for a Third Consecutive Years

—

James Trial Law is a premier US law firm specializing in car accidents, truck accidents, and wrongful death areas. The firm is proudly announcing that its founder and head trial lawyer Michael W. James has been awarded the Elite Lawyer recognition a third year in a row.

Michael W. James II, an expert in car & truck accidents, founder of James Trial Law firm, and one of the most eclectic trial lawyers in Houston, Texas has passed the final Elite Lawyer selection in 2024, retaining this coveted title for three consecutive years.

The Elite Lawyer distinction is a highly sought-after award coveted by many legal professionals across the nation. Due to the intricacy and comprehensiveness of the criteria, only a small number of the most experienced lawyers with exemplary achievements in their respective fields are selected to join the upper echelon ranks of Elite Lawyers.

According to Elite Lawyer’s spokesperson, the process to selecting candidates eligible to receive the Elite Lawyer distinction is broken down into multiple phases, entailing peer nominations, third-party feedback, nominations from the Elite Lawyer Advisory Panel, in-depth reviews and evaluations, and ultimately, recognition of the nominees’ personal and business achievements.

“We select attorneys for the Elite Lawyer award using a rigorous, multi-phased process that starts with peer nomination and ends with an award and a listing on our directory. The overall, end objective is to provide a credible, comprehensive, and competent resource for attorneys, and for consumers looking to hire an outstanding, highly recognized attorney in their area,” said Elite Lawyer’s spokesperson.

As the founder and head trial attorney of a premier Houston Car Accident Lawyers practice, Michael James was nominated for his unique approach to each case his company undertakes. Meticulously preparing for every scenario, Michael and his team are renowned Texas-wide for providing comprehensive support for their clients every step of the way. Regardless of how complex or large the case is, the team at James Trial Injury Law Firm treats it “as if it were destined for trial.”

Michael James was initially deemed worthy of the Elite Lawyer award in 2022. The Advisory Panel, his peers, and numerous satisfied clients all agree that his innate talents for communicating with any juries and resolving cases with surgical accuracy are tools that have and will continue to uplift Houston communities while ensuring anyone involved in car or truck accidents have a reliable expert to turn to.

The Elite Lawyer evaluation process delved deep into Michael’s career achievements and feats his practice accomplished in recent years. From legal experience, settlements, and verdicts to honors, bar activities, and education and beyond, Elite Lawyer left no stone unturned while ascertaining Michael continues to elevate the industry in 2024.

More information about James Trial Injury Law Firm is available on the company’s official website.



