Michael Lotief Releases Baseball/Softball Hitting Concepts: “Moments of Rotation” During Different Phases of the Swing

Michael Lotief, President/C.E.O. of Swing Attractors, has identified “moments of rotation” at (1) pitcher’s hand break while loading the pelvis, (2) at pitcher’s release, (3) going into toe touch, (4) at launch/ “GO” (5) at contact/getting behind the ball. Swing Attractors uses its proprietary software and user-friendly dashboard to identify individual hitter’s movement profile.

“Hitters are more efficient moving/swinging with rotation than without it”, according to Michael Lotief, President/C.E.O. of Swing Attractors. “The faster more explosive the rotation is, the more efficient the swing will be. All rotation is NOT of the same quality; for instance, the rotation in a golf swing or a medicine ball toss is WAY DIFFERENT from the rotation in a M.L.B. hitter’s swing”.

“Moments of rotation means there’re multiple times throughout the swing that a force is being applied around a stationary point; at different phases of the swing and in different planes of motion”, according to Lotief.

During Pitcher’s hand break

How hitters coil/load their pelvis without turning or counterrotating matters. It’s more than just sitting one-legged with a level pelvis orientation and no lead scapula retraction. The pelvis has to move contra-laterally in the frontal plane, while keeping the shoulders still/level but protracting the front arm scapula.

@Pitcher’s release going into toe touch, angular momentum of the pelvis versus linear shift

Looking at when the back hip fires into peak internal rotation in relationship to toe touch - it’s not just “pressing” forward with the rear glute; the pelvis needs contralateral movement primarily in the frontal plane that creates pelvic tilt and flexion-extension in the legs.

Pictured below (on the top): two distinct movement patterns going into toe touch. Mookie has back leg in flexion and front hip “hikes”. Garcia only back leg presses, no flexion + front hip joint drops as his legs spread without any measurable rotation. Back leg peak internal rotation going into toe touch (Mookie) versus pure linear shift momentum (Garcia).

Pictured above (middle photo), at peak leg lift, his front hip joint is 5 degrees higher than his back hip; at toe touch, his front hip has dropped 8 degrees below his back hip. This hitter has no differential in his pelvis in the frontal plane; lost opportunity to create power.

“GO” move

The purpose behind a hitter cultivating elasticity (coil/separation/stretch) is to pre-tense - take the slack out. Too many hitters either (1) bypass this moment of rotation; (2) turn/counterrotate; or (3) don’t place enough focus on energizing the spine.

At “GO” too many hitters either lean/tilt rearward or rely on premature supination of the top-hand forearm and adduction of the rear-elbow (“SUPI-DUCT”). At peak torso acceleration, it’s critical to measure the positioning of the hands, how they got there and the time it takes for the hitter to get there.

At Contact, Get Behind the Ball

In the bottom photo above of “Big Pappi”, at contact, (1) bent back elbow evidencing segmentation of the top-hand arm; (2) nose behind the baseball (axial rotation); (3) the top-hand forearm parallel to the pitch; (4) bottom hand arm pinned to the torso. The spine is stationary and sagittal; it’s not leaning/tilting rearward.

CONCLUSION

Moments of rotation in hitting a baseball matter and must be distinguished from other sports and movements. ALL ROTATION ISN’T THE SAME.

Baseball has to figure out:

how to “measure” quality “moments of rotation” in its great hitters;

how to “identify”/distinguish between different movement patterns; &

“establish protocols” that “attract” hitters to quality moments of rotation;

once a hitter “feels/performs it” then “keeps repeating it”.



The data and motion analysis helps good hitters become great by helping them understand what they “remember feeling”.

About the author:

Mike Lotief, is President/C.E.O. of Swing Attractors; during the 2023 M.L.B. season, he consulted with Tim Hyers, Hitting Coach for the Texas Rangers, wherein the Rangers won the WORLD SERIES. They reviewed motion capture data of the hitters synchronized with high-speed video and figured out the simplest, most accurate interventions to help each hitter in the line-up perform his ‘A’ swing throughout the season and especially on the biggest stage.

“Coach Mike” was part of 40 conference/NCAA championships; he invented hundreds of hitting devices; he’s a 40-year cancer survivor (twice); awarded the Perseverance Award by his coaching peers in 2016. Watch his acceptance from being presented the Perseverance Award:







