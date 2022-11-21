Michael Patrick, The Property Advocates’ COO, Launches His Personal Website

The Property Advocates’ Chief Operating Officer and Managing Attorney, Michael Patrick, becomes more available to clientele through the launch of his new personal website.

Michael Patrick, The Property Advocates’ COO, announces the recent launch of his personal website. His new digital platform will grant clients more access to connect with him, combining all the links to his socials in one place.



“I always tell my clients, ‘Don’t be afraid to reach out,’ which is the motto and purpose of my personal website, in addition to sharing more insight about my personal and professional background,” said Patrick.



As COO and Managing Attorney of The Property Advocates, Patrick exercises his critical thinking and problem-solving skills and his legal training every day to help the individuals he works with tackle life's challenges and obtain ideal outcomes.



Patrick started to build his career in law during his undergraduate years at the University of Central Florida, where his studies focused around earning a degree in Legal Studies. The University of Central Florida is home to the UCF Knights, and Patrick continues to support his alma mater’s athletic teams to this day.



After successfully obtaining this degree and graduating from the University of Central Florida, Patrick continued his education toward practicing law. He studied at the Barry University School of Law, where he earned his Juris Doctorate. The legal skills Michael acquired at the Barry University School of Law were taught based on a combination of traditional and innovative teaching methods. These methods were a part of a curriculum created with the success of future attorneys in mind and designed to evolve participants’ cogent ability, communication skills, and understanding of professional responsibility and ethics codes that are pillars of practicing law.



As an attorney-at-law, Patrick has received broad civil litigation and appellate practice experience. His current work primarily revolves around first-party property insurance litigation, earning him a reputation as a reliable resource when aid is needed to guide through compound issues.

Michael Patrick also is passionate about upholding leadership skills as acting COO and Managing Attorney of The Property Advocates. The full-service insurance law firm aims to provide Floridians with the help they need to resolve complex property insurance claims. Patrick values the opportunity he has to be able to mentor on The Property Advocates team for co-workers and clients, which he looks forward to sharing more about with the public in his upcoming website plans.



With the help of his new personal website, Patrick plans to start his own blog soon.



“I’m excited to be able to share my professional and personal experiences, knowledge, and more such as subjects surrounding my expertise and career sector, through my blog, which will be ready for viewers soon,” said Patrick.



To check out Michael Patrick’s personal website or to stay in the know about upcoming blog posts, visit https://www.michaelppatrick.com/.

About Michael Patrick



As an attorney, passionate problem-solver, and The Property Advocates’ COO, Michael Patrick uses his legal background to solve complex issues and attain the best solutions with the least risk. Michael enjoys mentoring clients through challenges and leading them toward the best outcomes. Michael earned his Juris Doctorate from Barry University School of Law and enjoys spending weekends with his wife, Miranda, and three children, Aiden, AnnaBelle, and Ava.

