Michael Stosic Brings A Message Of Hope In His New Music Video ‘You’re Not Alone’

Reno-based independent musician Michael Stosic has released the music video for his song You're Not Alone from his new album, The God Who Named The Stars. The video is a powerful reminder of hope in times of darkness, and serves as an inspiring message of resilience and strength.



Michael was diagnosed with a life threatening illness in February 2021, and decided to use this difficult time to channel his feelings into songwriting. With twelve new songs to his name, he set out to tell a story that would connect with people around the world and bring them comfort during uncertain times.



The music video for You’re Not Alone features several powerful scenes of Michael singing with emotion and conviction against various backdrops that reflect the struggles we all experience in life. From loss and pain to hope and optimism - each scene is meant to evoke emotions that viewers can relate to on a personal level.



The video was produced by Chris Casaceli of Tanglewood Productions who helped craft the visual scape that provides an atmosphere of beauty and peace while still capturing a sense of sorrow. Vocally, Michael delivers a powerful performance filled with raw emotion that will take listeners on an emotional journey.



The lyrics are simple yet profound as they speak directly to anyone who is facing hard times: “Are you feeling lost deep in your despair. Does your broken heart seem hurt beyond repair. Does this broken world we live in seem unfair, You’re not alone." These lyrics serve as a reminder that no one is ever truly alone in their struggles, but rather have access to an infinite source of strength and hope within themselves.



Michael Stosic's new song You're Not Alone is now available for streaming or purchase on all major digital platforms worldwide including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music Unlimited, Deezer, Google Play Music and more. The accompanying music video can be found on YouTube under the artist name "Michael Stosic".



To learn more about Michael Stosic visit his website at https://michaelstosic.com/

