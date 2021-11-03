Michele Bertacco Joins BitMEX as Chief Marketing Officer

MAHE, Seychelles, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BitMEX is very glad to announce that it has appointed Michele Bertacco as Chief Marketing Officer, reporting to CEO Alexander Höptner. As BitMEX pursues its Beyond Derivatives strategy in a dynamic and hyper-competitive marketplace, Michele will lead the rapid development and growth of the company's marketing and communication team. He joins BitMEX effective today.

Michele is a global marketeer with an innovative approach who previously served as Brand Director EMEA and Russia for Haier, the #1 global smart home appliances company, helping the brand to reinvent itself and successfully reach a premium position in the region. His previous roles for a range of successful start-ups and established top brands gave him extensive experience in marketing, communications, and brand development with a solid financial background.

His remit will include leading BitMEX's marketing function, which includes customer acquisition, brand and communication, user experience, and customer engagement spheres. He's extremely well-suited to manage the company's principal partnership with AC Milan as he has in previous experiences, partnering with it and other legendary clubs in Europe.

Michele said: "Crypto is about innovation and inclusivity - this is why an iconic brand like BitMEX is a special opportunity to lend my support. As our product offering dramatically expands - especially for retail users - in the short term, our talented team will adopt an approach that will make BitMEX a preferred choice amongst crypto traders".

Alexander Höptner, CEO of BitMEX, said: "This is a time of incredible growth and evolution for BitMEX, and we are expanding a marketing team that is built to compete and win in the ever-changing crypto market. Marketing success in our industry requires creativity, bravery, and authenticity in equal measures and we're delighted to have found an inspiring and experienced leader in Michele who will help us do all these things as we connect with and grow our user".

About BitMEX

BitMEX is the next-generation cryptocurrency trading platform, which supports leveraged trading via Perpetual and Futures Contracts. Our mission is to professionalise the trading of cryptocurrency derivatives. We offer a fast, safe, and liquid way to trade and hedge cryptocurrency risk. For more information, visit www.bitmex.com.