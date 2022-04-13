Michelle Pippin, Leading Mentor for Women Entrepreneurs, Partners with 31 Other Companies & Experts to Host “The Revival,” a Free Week Long Event for Women In Business

—

Michelle Pippin is thrilled to announce Women Who WOW’s first annual “Revival” for women entrepreneurs. Based loosely on her memories of the evangelical revivals she attended as a kid, this totally secular digital event is designed to breathe new life into women in business who are too often over-worked, underpaid and under-appreciated.



Early data from 2022 shows that women owning their own companies is increasing (with 12.4 Million companies owned by women, a 114% increase over statistics reported in 2002) and that women-owned companies grew by an average of 84%, besting male-owned companies that grew by only 78%. This is great news.

But it’s not the whole story. Pippin, the founder of a coaching platform with members in every state in the nation, says “The growth of the number of women entrepreneurs is encouraging, but it’s just part of the story. Women entrepreneurs often feel alone, overwhelmed by the tasks on their proverbial plates (both family and business-related) and underwhelmed by the results they’re seeing from the fruits of their labor.” (Less than 13% of women in business ever make it past $100,000 per year.)



Enter The Revival. This digital business event won’t just inspire. It will give away tens of thousands of dollars in gifts and giveaways — ranging from luxurious skin care to standing desks to digital programs — but, way more importantly, it has been designed to infiltrate the world of these hard-working, job-creating self-bossers and revive:



Truth. There’s too much business non-sense circulating, unnecessarily over-complicating success and holding women entrepreneurs back from reaching their true potential.

There’s too much business non-sense circulating, unnecessarily over-complicating success and holding women entrepreneurs back from reaching their true potential. Possibilities. Sometimes women need to be reminded that there are no super-humans and that “if she can, you can.” It’s time to reignite their passion for what’s possible for them!

Sometimes women need to be reminded that there are no super-humans and that It’s time to reignite their passion for what’s possible for them! Profit. Plain and simple: Women make too little of it. The Revival is going to show simple ways anyone can quickly grow their bottom-line... and keep it growing.



The event -- which offers hard-hitting, common-sensical business trainings, guest experts, and tons of giveaways -- is free to attend and will take place between April 25th and April 29th, starting at NOON EDT, every day.



About Us: Women who WOW is THE place where seriously driven women entrepreneurs come for the strategy, support and accountability necessary to create “unreasonable” increases in business… all on their own terms. We began by (Print) invite only but now have members in every state and 7 countries. Part business school, part accountability group, and part sisterhood... there is no other group for women like us to begin, belong and become. Founded by Michelle Pippin, who’s first business — providing services as an “at home secretary” -- made $62K in 2000 with no website, no networking, no paid ads and without the use of social media.

Contact Info:

Name: Michelle Pippin

Email: Send Email

Organization: Women Who WOW

Website: https://www.bmichellepippin.com/tribe/



Release ID: 89073028

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.