Micro-Influencers In Social Media Marketing, Cost & Brand Growth Guide Released

Scott Hall has released a new guide covering the impact that micro-influencers can have on a digital marketing campaign, noting the highly engaged audience they often have.

The new guide comes following a report from Shopify that found the impact of influencer marketing has doubled in the last five years. Scott Hall argues that - while accounts with large follower totals are appealing - there is a hidden value in targeting lesser-known creators with smaller audiences.

More information can be found at https://scotthall.co/the-power-of-micro-influencers-in-social-media-marketing/

One of the most prominent benefits, especially for smaller brands, is the cost per post, which can change dramatically based on audience size, the guide suggests. Shopify particularly found that prices range from $500 per post at 10,000 followers up to $5,000 per post at 100,000.

Also key is the authentic connection that micro-influencers have with their followers, which can lead to more clickthrough for businesses. "While larger influencers may have a higher follower count, micro-influencers offer a more intimate sense of community and stronger relationships with their followers," Scott Hall explains.

The digital marketing expert provides actionable tips for businesses looking to begin their first influencer-led marketing campaign, emphasizing the importance of establishing the authenticity of the content creator, which can help reduce the threat of scams. Analyzing audience size and assessing the level of engagement can help: if a creator regularly offers thoughtful replies, they're more likely to have a loyal audience.

Building strong connections is also important, according to the guide. The first step is to propose a partnership - but brands should ensure that the content any influencer creates aligns with their goals.

Once the campaign is up and running, businesses are encouraged to track engagement metrics and measure conversions, so they can make adjustments over time. This can help to determine the future direction of any content but also which influencers are best to work with on a more consistent basis.

"There's a reason that brands are starting to use micro-influencers more and more regularly in their marketing," Scott adds, explaining how they allow businesses across sectors to reach niche audiences. "Consumers are more likely to trust their recommendations, which can be huge as you look to scale."

