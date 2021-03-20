Microdium, a Leading Business Continuity Solution Distributor in Southeast Asia, Selects Comodo to Power Its Cybersecurity Solutions

CLIFTON, NJ - News Direct - 20 March 2021 - As a business continuity solution distributor, Microdium has seen numerous cases where cyber-threats have ransacked companies in Southeast Asia. The increasing complexity of the cyber-threat landscape has led the company to explore a comprehensive, highly-effective cybersecurity solution.

"We chose to partner with Comodo because of the ease of use of the Dragon platform and the auto containment technology. Auto containment is a killer feature compared to everything else on the market. Why offer 99 percent when you can have 100 percent threat protection? Plus, the pricing is attractive, and the cherry on top is the superb support team," says Sher Khan, Cybersecurity Director at Microdium.

Microdium also selected Comodo for its SOC-as-a-Platform; it was something that none of the other vendors that Microdium had previously worked with or spoken to had available. Comodo's next-gen SOC-as-a-platform (SOCaaP) includes people, processes, and technology and offers fully white-label capability for any MSSP or enterprise. It saves the company's partners time and money with zero capital outlay.

"The increasing complexity of the cyber-threat landscape and industry-specific requirements demand solution specialists. Through our Comodo partnership, our partners, resellers, and managed service providers can offer their customers everything from Managed Detection and Response (MDR) as a service to custom SOC-as-aService, and enterprise solutions with no initial investment," says Schumacher.

Watch Microdium explain why they chose Comodo





Comodo's Managed Detection and Response offering provides a 24/7 Security Operations Center delivered as a Service (SOCaaS). Comodo's MDR provides a team of security researchers that extends a company's IT team to safeguard systems and infrastructure.

"Comodo is very advanced and competes with the Enterprise solutions at half the price. With Cloud-Based EDR and Complete Endpoint Management with RMM Capabilities, it will be a sweet spot even for SME businesses." Said M.C.Sajiv, CEO of Microdium.

Melih Abdulhayoglu, Founder and Chairman of Comodo, says, "We look forward to a strong future with Microdium. By providing cybersecurity solutions that allow Microdium to deliver better IT security solutions to their customers, we're helping them minimize the average cost of cyber-attacks targeting companies in Malaysia and Singapore. Comodo is excited to help Microdium in their mission."

About Microdium

Based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and Singapore Microdium partners works 100% with resellers, system integrators, and OEMs to deliver innovation and cost-effective business continuity and cybersecurity solution for enterprise computing environments.

About Comodo

Comodo is the world's leader of next-generation open source cybersecurity, with the industry's most disruptive innovations.

We help customers stop breaches with groundbreaking auto containment technology that neutralizes ransomware, malware and cyber-attacks. Our complete cloud-native framework delivers a zero-trust architecture with active breach protection for the most comprehensive defense against zero-day threats. Comodo's cybersecurity products maximize intelligent sharing between every component of the platform, therefore providing superior security. We are the only company that analyzes and gives a trusted verdict for 100% of files on a network.

Comodo leverages innovation to celebrate and support the cybersecurity community by offering the very first open source endpoint detection and response (EDR). We believe that an open source model using community-powered collaboration will ensure that every organization has access to the industry's most sophisticated EDR.

Headquartered in Clifton NJ, Comodo's global development team and threat intelligence laboratories deliver innovative, category leading, security solutions for thousands of companies' endpoints, network boundaries, and internal networks. For more information visit https://www.comodo.com/