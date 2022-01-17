MicroPort CRM Receives Approval in Japan for Alizea Bluetooth Pacemaker

CLAMART, France, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroPort CRM, a pioneering company in the field of Cardiac Rhythm Management, headquartered in France, recently received PMDA Japanese regulation agency approval for its latest range of implantable pacemakers, Alizea. The devices are equipped with Bluetooth technology for streamlined remote monitoring when paired with MicroPort CRM's SmartView Connect home monitor, already approved in Japan.

Alizea pacemakers allow cardiologists to monitor devices remotely. The SmartView Connect home monitor is designed to be placed at the patient's bedside to allow for the regular transmission of detailed reports to the cardiologist on the functioning of the pacing system, removing the need for patients to visit the hospital for simple routine examinations, and thus reducing the burden on the healthcare system. Alizea pacemakers and the SmartView Connect home monitor work together to provide the cardiologist with timely alerts and transmissions triggered by patients when they present symptoms, leading to faster and more efficient patient care.



Alizea Bluetooth Pacemaker

Noboru Shimizu, VP of MicroPort CRM Sales Japan, commented, "Around 64,000 patients are implanted with a pacemaker each year in Japan, and coupled with the difficulties that have arisen from the current health crisis, there is a growing need to monitor patients remotely, without them having to travel. Thanks to Alizea pacemakers and its SmartView Connect monitor, we are positioning ourselves in the Japanese market with the very best in cardiac pacing. I am convinced that this will allow us to strengthen our presence in Japan."

Benoît Clinchamps, President of MicroPort CRM, noted, "We successfully launched Alizea in Europe in June 2021, and Japan is the second region to benefit from its advanced technological functions. As part of our commitment to improve the lives of as many patients as possible, and to support healthcare professionals in their mission, we will continue to deploy Alizea and Smartview Connect around the world."

About MicroPort CRM

MicroPort CRM is a pioneering company in the field of Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM), and a subsidiary of MicroPort Scientific Corporation (stock code: 00853.HK), with world headquarters in Clamart, near Paris, France. Through its long-standing expertise in CRM, MicroPor CRM develops, manufactures and markets cardiac pacemakers, implantable cardiac defibrillators, cardiac resynchronization systems and ECG diagnostic solutions for the management of cardiac rhythm disorders and heart failure, globally.

