Microsoft Azure & ADFS Single Sign-On Implementation Consulting Service: Update

Azure IAM has updated their cybersecurity consulting service to help their clients establish modern single sign-on capabilities.

Following this update, Azure IAM’s security architects will be able to implement Microsoft’s Active Directory Federation Services (ADFS) software component to vastly expand a given company’s digital perimeter. With ADFS, systems running on Azure can be connected - at least as far as access management and MFA systems are concerned - to outside resources without risking a security breach.

Azure IAM now offers ADFS implementation in addition to their pre-existing services relating to Microsoft Azure. Where before, the firm could construct broad-scale digital security protocols for systems on a given cloud network, with the addition of ADFS, that protection can now extend even further beyond the bounds of an organization’s on-premise infrastructure.

ADFS is a Single Sign-On protocol, one which requires each user on a network to log in only once using MFA solutions such as Google Authenticator. From there, the user will be tracked using an access token that identifies their activity across multiple accounts on different systems.

This technology can both streamline the work done by network administrators and remove redundant or extraneous security checks from the end user’s workflow. This has the added benefit of eliminating passwords from the system as well, therefore naturally preventing cyberattacks that rely on password manipulation such as password spray, phishing, and social engineering.

ADFS joins a large suite of solutions that Azure IAM has access to when planning and implementing a given client’s identity management system. Other solutions, many of which have been developed by independent teams, include OAuth and OpenID, Sailpoint, Kerberos, YubiKey, and several others.

With these tools, Azure IAM can build digital perimeters of any scale, from local businesses to sprawling, decentralized multinational corporations. These services are ideal as not only do they allow for smoother cross-platform interactions, but they also allow companies to unsilo data within a cloud ecosystem without fear of exposing sensitive data.

Azure IAM maintains a fair pricing guarantee on all implementation services. Their team is certified in all Microsoft security solutions, and between their core members, have over 50 years of security and access management programming experience.

