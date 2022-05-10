Microsoft introduces Microsoft Security Experts to help organizations achieve more secure, compliant, and productive outcomes

Microsoft Security Experts is a new service category for organizations that includes three new managed services and two existing security services

Commitment to make incremental multimillion-dollar financial investment in Microsoft's managed XDR partner community, to support the growing demand for managed detection and response services

SINGAPORE, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft today announced that it is offering new and expanded services for security under a new service category, Microsoft Security Experts. Security Experts includes three new managed services—Microsoft Defender Experts for Hunting, Microsoft Defender Experts for extended detection and response (XDR), Microsoft Security Services for Enterprise—as well as two existing services, Microsoft Security Experts for Modernization, and Microsoft Security Experts for Incident Response.



A diagram of the Microsoft Security Experts family of services. Managed Services include Microsoft Defender Experts for Hunting, Microsoft Defender for XDR, and Microsoft Security Services for Enterprise. Existing services include Microsoft Security Experts for Modernization and Microsoft Security Experts for Incident Response.

The security landscape has become increasingly challenging and complex for all customers. Threats have grown at an alarming rate over the last year, and cybercrime is now expected to cost the world US$10.5 trillion annually by 2025, up from US$3 trillion a decade ago and US$6 trillion in 2021.[i]

Last year, Microsoft Security blocked over 9.6 billion malware threats and more than 35.7 billion phishing and other malicious emails. Microsoft Security is actively tracking more than 35 ransomware families and 250 unique threat actors across observed nation-state, ransomware, and criminal activities, and its technology has blocked more than 900 brute force password theft attempts every second.

Vasu Jakkal, Corporate Vice President, Security, Compliance and Identity at Microsoft, said: "As attacks increase in scale, so must our defenses. It's getting harder every day for organizations to build and maintain a full security team, let alone one with the ever-expanding skillset required to meet the range of today's security demands. This is why we are launching Microsoft Security Experts, which combines expert-trained technology with human-led services to help organizations achieve more secure, compliant, and productive outcomes. It is our vision of delivering this category of services end-to-end, across security, compliance, identity, management, and privacy."

New Managed Services from Microsoft Security

Microsoft has designed three new managed services that will help partners and customers scale their team of experts to fit their needs, without having to face hiring and training challenges.

1. Microsoft Defender Experts for Hunting

Microsoft Defender Experts for Hunting is for customers who have a robust security operations center but want Microsoft to help them proactively hunt for threats across Microsoft Defender data, including endpoints, Office 365, cloud applications, and identity.

Microsoft's experts will investigate anything they find and hand off the contextual alert information and remediation instructions to the business for it to quickly respond. The 'Experts on Demand' offering will also provide businesses access to consultations with a Microsoft expert about a specific incident, nation-state actor, or attack vector. Businesses will also receive specific recommendations to help them understand and improve their security posture.

Defender Experts for Hunting will be generally available from mid-2022, and interested customers can request to be part of the preview.

2. Microsoft Defender Experts for XDR

Microsoft Defender Experts for XDR is available for customers who need to extend the capacity of their security operations center. It is a managed XDR service that extends beyond endpoints to provide detection and response across Microsoft 365 Defender, investigating alerts, and using automation and human expertise to respond to incidents alongside the business' security team. This service allows the business to stay in control and reduce costs, excess noise, and manual processes.

Defender Experts for XDR will move into preview in late 2022.

3. Microsoft Security Services for Enterprise

Microsoft Security Services for Enterprise is available for large enterprises looking for more comprehensive, high-touch managed services from Microsoft experts. This comprehensive, expert-led service combines proactive threat hunting and managed XDR, leveraging Microsoft's complete security information and event management (SIEM) and XDR stack to protect all cloud environments and all platforms. Dedicated Microsoft security experts will manage onboarding, daily interaction, practice modernization, and incident response for businesses.

Microsoft Security Services for Enterprise is sold through a custom statement of work and is available today; interested enterprise customers can contact their Account Executive to learn more.

Existing Security Services

Microsoft Security currently already offers a broad set of services for incident response and advisory through its Microsoft Industry Solutions group. These service offerings are designed to support customers in times of crisis and to help them modernize their security practices. They will become part of the Microsoft Security Experts portfolio moving forward and will be delivered by Microsoft's global team of professional services experts.

1. Microsoft Security Services for Modernization

Microsoft Security Services for Modernization is for customers who want to take advantage of Microsoft best practices and know-how as they embrace new modern security capabilities and embark on their security transformation.

It provides consulting services that help customers at any stage of their security journey modernize their security posture and embrace a Zero Trust approach. Microsoft's modernization services utilize extensive cybersecurity knowledge and industry expertise gathered over 35 years to keep businesses secure.

2. Microsoft Security Services for Incident Response

Microsoft Security Services for Incident Response supports customers before, during and after a breach. Incident response and recovery experts will help customers remove a bad actor from their environment, remediate their defenses after a breach, and build resilience against future attacks. Microsoft's global team of experts will leverage their strategic partnerships with security organizations and governments globally, as well as with internal Microsoft product groups, to respond to incidents and help customers secure their most sensitive, critical environments.

Increased Investment in Managed XDR Partners

According to Gartner, 50% of organizations will be using managed detection and response services to contain threats by 2025.[ii] Microsoft is fully committed to working with an ecosystem of partners and technologies that provide customers the flexibility to choose what works for them, and to leverage those trusted relationships for the best outcomes and returns on their investment.

To help enable its managed detection and response partners meet this growing demand, Microsoft will be making an incremental multimillion-dollar financial investment this coming year in its managed XDR partner community in three key areas:

Implementing a new managed XDR partner designation within the Microsoft Intelligence Security Association (MISA) to unlock an expanded set of co-marketing benefits, to ensure partner offerings are front and center in each customer conversation.

Launching a new co-sell benefit for managed XDR partners, to help them build their business around Microsoft's advanced security products.

Building new APIs to help ensure partners have access to Microsoft threat intelligence.

These new investments will expand the way Microsoft integrates with its managed XDR partners and create exciting new go-to-market opportunities. More information on the new partner investments will be available during Microsoft's worldwide partner conference taking place in July 2022, Microsoft Inspire. Further information can also be accessed via the Microsoft Security Experts Partner page.

Visit Microsoft Security Experts' website to learn more about its solutions.

